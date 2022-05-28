Check out what the WTA players are wearing in Paris. Shop new Asics, Adidas, Nike and Fila for the latest fashion in tennis.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek wears the Asics Paris Match Tank, which combines several types of mesh fabrics for superior ventilation. This is further enhanced by a sleek keyhole opening on the back and the Asics Paris Match Solid Skirt that includes built-in shorts and textured mesh fabric overlay with pleats.

The 2020 French Open champion Swiatek is doing her magic on clay in these Asics Gel Resolution 8 Tennis Shoes. Stable, comfortable and supportive, these kicks are a must-try for those who burn through the outsoles.

Nike delivers flowing, asymmetrical lines and stretchy, body-hugging fabrics to create a sense of constant movement.

Paula Badosa’s Nike Summer Print Slam Dress surprises with its one-sleeve design and then shocks with an airflow-enhancing cutout placed on the back of the sleeve. It’s an innovative and futuristic item that brings modern elegance to the court. The Spaniard completes the look with the Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pro Tennis Shoe.

Besides the mint foam / mineral slate / obsidian (navy) / black version, the Nike dress exists in light zitron / coconut milk / ocean cube / black, as we can see on Belinda Bencic.

Simona Halep‘s choice is the Nike Summer Print Slam Tank, which features an intriguing ocean cube section that contrasts the mint base, thus adding a new dimension to the classic racerback. Together with the collection’s signature unconventionally placed cutouts, this tank is another fashion-forward piece that offers Dri-FIT sweat-wicking performance.

The 2018 French Open champion Halep’s Nike Summer Print Slam Skirt has a sheer mesh panel layered over the arching pieces of fabric. The Romanian’s footwear is the NikeCourt Zoom NXT.

Maria Sakkari’s black-and-white adidas Paris Wow Dress features nature-inspired graphics (water, sun, plants) on both the front and back. The PrimeBlue garment, made with recycled ocean plastic, is equipped with HEAT.RDY cooling technology.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber opted for the adidas Paris Y-Dress. It’s the brand’s classic Y-back silhouette, this time adorned with cutouts inspired by botanical gardens that surround the Roland Garros venue. The German’s shoe model is the adidas adizero Uber 4.

Fila’s Center Court collection balances splashes of color with solid pieces. Karolina Pliskova’s Center Court Galaxy Tank has a square neckline and sporty mesh racerback with keyhole cutout. The animated top is paired with the Center Court Skort, a white pleated design made of sheer illusion mesh that lets the galaxy print ball shorts peek through.

Lotto plays with blue ombre effects in the Spring Top IV 2 Dress promoted by Alize Cornet. It’s a classic racerback design with Lotto’s Deep Dry technology for maximum moisture wicking. The Frenchwoman’s shoe of choice is the Lotto Mirage 100 SPD.

Jil Teichmann represents Lacoste, a nurturer of classic tennis style. Timeless silhouettes and color palettes are updated with contemporary fabrics and details to deliver elegant and sophisticated looks. The Lacoste Roland Garros Tank and Lacoste Roland Garros Skirt feature orange stitch detailing to contrast the classic navy and white and match the clay at the French Open. Beautiful mesh sections and pleats are functional features that add visual interest and texture to this outfit.

