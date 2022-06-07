Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will bid to continue her dominant form at Wimbledon 2022, while former winners Garbiñe Muguruza, Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova are also on the entry list.

Having dominated on hard courts and clay, World No.1 Iga Swiatek will turn her attention to grass when Wimbledon 2022 begins on Jun. 27.

The 21-year-old Pole is currently on a 35-match winning streak, tied with Venus Williams for the longest this century, that culminated with her second Roland Garros title last week. She heads the entry list for The Championships, where she was previously the girls' singles champion in 2019.

Last year, Swiatek reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time, falling in three sets to Ons Jabeur.

Four former Wimbledon winners also feature on the entry list: Petra Kvitova (2011, 2014), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017), Angelique Kerber (2018) and Simona Halep (2019). However, defending champion Ashleigh Barty will not be present following her retirement from the sport in March.

Neither seven-time champion Serena Williams, currently ranked No.1223, nor five-time champion Venus Williams, currently ranked No.571, have used protected rankings to enter the tournament.

However, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has entered via protected ranking. The American has not competed since Indian Wells in March due to an ankle injury.

Twelve Grand Slam winners feature on the entry list in total, also including Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova and Sloane Stephens. Reigning US Open champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu will also return to the scene of her fourth-round breakthrough last year.

Two years before Raducanu's run, it had been a 15-year-old Coco Gauff capturing the attention by making the second week on her debut. The American is now a Grand Slam finalist, having been runner-up to Swiatek in Paris, and will bid to maintain her streak of never losing before the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Also on the entry list are two former Wimbledon finalists: 2014 runner-up Eugenie Bouchard, who has not competed since March 2021 due to shoulder surgery and who has entered via protected ranking; and last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova. Top tenners Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins have also entered.

Click here to view the full Wimbledon 2022 entry list.