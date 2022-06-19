Top seed Ons Jabeur won her third career Hologic WTA Tour title after Belinda Bencic was forced to retire due to injury during the bett1open final.

Bencic suffered an ankle injury in the final game of the opening set, and though the Swiss player continued for three more games, she stopped the match while trailing 6-3, 2-1.

Although the circumstances were unfortunate, Tunisia's Jabeur now becomes the only player other than World No.1 Iga Swiatek and this week's Birmingham champion Beatriz Haddad Maia to claim multiple titles this season. Jabeur won the WTA 1000 title in Madrid on clay last month.

Friends and rivals: Jabeur and Bencic had played three times before, all on clay, with Bencic holding a 2-1 head-to-head lead coming into Sunday. The pair had already met twice this year: Bencic defeated Jabeur in the Charleston final, and Jabeur exacted revenge en route to her Madrid title.

Jabeur now has two grass-court titles to her credit, as she became the first Arab woman to claim a singles title on the lawns of Birmingham last season. Jabeur has been even more consistent this year, as she has reached finals in four of her last six events.

Jabeur, currently ranked a career-best World No.4, is now projected to rise to a new career-high ranking of World No.3 on Monday.

