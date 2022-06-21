The Wimbledon seeds were announced Tuesday, and Iga Swiatek heads the top of the list. Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur are the second and third seeds, respectively.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek leads the Top 32 seeds at Wimbledon, which begins Monday, June 27. She is currently riding a 35-match win streak and is set to become the youngest top seed at Wimbledon in more than a decade. Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, ranked No.40, is the last seeded player at No.32.

The Wimbledon draw ceremony will be conducted on Friday, June 24.

Here are the key numbers surrounding the Top 16 seeds at Wimbledon:

1. Iga Swiatek

2022 Record: 44-3

Best Grass Result: 2021 Wimbledon, Round of 16

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: The top seed has won both majors this season, with Ashleigh Barty winning the Australian Open and Swiatek winning Roland Garros two weeks ago. Swiatek's 35-match win streak is the longest streak of the century. She has won her past six tournaments. The 21-year-old from Poland will be the youngest top seed at Wimbledon since Caroline Wozniacki in 2011.

🥧Finally! I was waiting soooo long for this.🥰 And I met this cute kitten too. Perfect weekend before switching to work mode.



🥧Taaak, nareszcie! 🥰

Do tego popołudnie w towarzystwie kotka...idealny weekend przed powrotem do pracy.#justchillin pic.twitter.com/7EA8bXoOYq — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 12, 2022

2. Anett Kontaveit

2022 Record: 16-8

Best Grass Result: 2017 's-Hertogenbosch Champion, 2021 Eastbourne finalist

Best Wimbledon Result: Third Round (2017, 2018, 2019)

2021 Wimbledon Result: First Round

Notable stat: Since making the Doha final in February, the Estonian has won back-to-back matches only once. Wimbledon will be her only grass event of the season.

3. Ons Jabeur

2022 Record: 30-9

Best Grass Result: 2022 Berlin Champion, 2021 Birmingham Champion, 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals

Best Wimbledon Result: Quarterfinals (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Quarterfinals

Notable stat: Coming off her second career grass title, in Berlin, Jabeur has made the final of four of her past six tournaments. Only Swiatek has won more matches than the Tunisian this season.

4. Paula Badosa

2022 Record: 24-12

Best Grass Result: 2021 Wimbledon, Round of 16

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: The 24-year-old Spaniard played the Wimbledon main draw for the first time last year.

5. Maria Sakkari

2022 Record: 25-13

Best Grass Result: 2022 Berlin Semifinalist

Best Wimbledon Result: Third Round (2017, 2019)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Second Round

Notable stat: Of the players in this year's Wimbledon draw, Sakkari has hit the second-most aces on tour this year (144). Only Elena Rybakina has more (159).

6. Karolina Pliskova

2022 Record: 8-10

Best Grass Result: 2019 & 2017 Eastbourne champion

Best Wimbledon Result: Finalist (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Finalist

Notable stat: Pliskova has a 45-22 record on grass. Her run to the final last year was the first time she had ever progressed past the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

7. Danielle Collins

2022 Record: 12-6

Best Grass Result: 2018 Eastbourne, Round of 16

Best Wimbledon Result: Third Round (2019)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Second Round

Notable stat: Since making the Australian Open final in January, Collins has played only five tournaments. Wimbledon will be her only grass-court event of the season.

8. Jessica Pegula

2022 Record: 23-12

Best Grass Result: 2021 Berlin, Quarterfinals

Best Wimbledon Result: Second Round (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Second Round

Notable stat: At the WTA 1000s and Slams this season, Pegula has made the quarterfinals or better at four of seven events, including quarterfinals at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros. The 28-year-old American made her Top 10 debut after Paris.

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

2022 Record: 7-10 (still in Eastbourne)

Best Grass Result: 2017 Wimbledon Champion

Best Wimbledon Result: Champion (2017), Finalist (2015)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Third Round

Notable stat: Each time Muguruza progressed to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, she went on to make the final.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

10. Emma Raducanu

2022 Record: 8-11

Best Grass Result: 2021 Wimbledon Round of 16

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut as a wild card at Wimbledon last year. She was ranked No.338.

11. Coco Gauff

2022 Record: 23-12

Best Grass Result: 2019 & 2021 Wimbledon Round of 16, 2022 Berlin Semifinals

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2019, 2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: The 18-year-old American has yet to lose in the first week of Wimbledon. She has played the main draw twice and advanced to the Round of 16. Having made her first grass-court semifinal in Berlin a week ago, Gauff was a win away from making her Top 10 debut.

12. Jelena Ostapenko

2022 Record: 16-10 (still in Eastbourne)

Best Grass Result: 2021 Eastbourne Champion, 2018 Wimbledon Semifinalist

Best Wimbledon Result: Semifinalist (2018)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Third Round

Notable stat: Since making the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018, Ostapenko has not progressed past the third round.

13. Barbora Krejcikova

2022 Record: 9-6

Best Grass Result: 2021 Wimbledon Round of 16

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2021)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: The 2021 French Open champion was sidelined for three months this season with an elbow injury. Since her return to competition, she is 0-2.

14. Belinda Bencic

2022 Record: 26-11

Best Grass Result: 2015 Eastbourne Champion

Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2015, 2018)

2021 Wimbledon Result: First Round

Notable stat: A former junior Wimbledon champion, Bencic is 43-20 on grass in her career. She has won one title on grass and made four additional finals.

15. Angelique Kerber

2022 Record: 9-9 (still in Bad Homburg)

Best Grass Result: 2018 Wimbledon Champion

Best Wimbledon Result: Champion (2018), Finalist (2016)

2021 Wimbledon Result: Semifinalist

Notable stat: One of the premier grass-court players in the game, Kerber sports an 80-29 record on the surface. Wimbledon is the only major at which she has made more than one final, having finished runner-up in 2016.

16. Simona Halep

2022 Record: 23-8 (still in Bad Homburg)

Best Grass Result: 2019 Wimbledon Champion

Best Wimbledon Result: Champion (2019)

2021 Wimbledon Result: DNP

Notable stat: Halep's 10-match win streak on grass finally came to an end in the semifinals of Birmingham last week. She was unable to defend her Wimbledon crown last summer due to injury.

Remaining seeds:

17. Elena Rybakina

18. Jil Teichmann

19. Madison Keys

20. Amanda Anisimova

21. Camila Giorgi

22. Martina Trevisan

23. Beatriz Haddad Maia

24. Elise Mertens

25. Petra Kvitova

26. Sorana Cirstea

27. Yulia Putintseva

28. Alison Riske

29. Anhelina Kalinina

30. Shelby Rogers

31. Kaia Kanepi

32. Sara Sorribes Tormo