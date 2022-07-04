Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog unveils the most prominent apparel that major tennis brands launched this fortnight at The Championships.

When it comes to Wimbledon fashion, sports clothing companies strive to introduce innovative silhouettes, unique textures and sophisticated fabrics in order to stand out among all the other white tennis outfits. Here's a look at the most prominent apparel the major tennis brands launched this fortnight at The Championships.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

The most outstanding look at this year’s Wimbledon is Maria Sakkari’s Adidas ensemble consisting of the Parley London Crop Tank and Parley London Crop Short.

The crop top is a racerfront silhouette with an integrated bra and a wide elastic band hem for a streamlined fit. Tonal stitching on the front and crossed back straps, one of which contains laser-cut detailing, further contribute to style and comfort. For a slight pop of color, there is a yellow trim detail on the neck.

The shorts are high-waisted, equipped with built-in tights for extra coverage and support. This versatile piece has two pleats in the front and subtle Morse code-inspired texture.

What’s more, Sakkari’s outfit is putting plastic waste to good use, as Adidas has found a way to create breathable, high-performance, soft-to-the-touch pieces from a yarn which contains 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Angelique Kerber’s Adidas Parley London Dress also features a flattering racer-shaped neckline and the collection’s unique Morse code engineered patterns. The super-soft feel, moisture-wicking AEROREADY technology and ergonomically designed Y-strap keep the 2018 Wimbledon champion comfortable on the court and free from distractions.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Paula Badosa balances a flirty, pleated skirt with a tight-fitting, sporty top. The Spaniard’s Nike London Slam Tank features a generous mesh section at the sides and lower back, which together with two zippers on the shoulders provides maximum ventilation. The Nike London Slam Skirt energizes the look with two curved layers of playful micro pleats that spin and flare as Badosa runs the court.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Making a long-awaited comeback to competition by playing mixed doubles with Jamie Murray, Venus Williams debuted a long-sleeve mock-neck tennis top and a pleated skirt from the latest EleVen collection highlighted by wavy jacquard details.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Karolina Pliskova presented the Fila White Line Racerback Tank, featuring drop needle stripe details at the sides, and the Fila White Line Skirt, characterized by drop needle pinstriping and side hem vents.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Ajla Tomljanovic promotes a new brand on the WTA scene -- the Original Penguin. Her Penguin Core Veronica Dress nurtures a sophisticated approach to tennis fashion. A rounded collar with contrast piping, mesh sleeves and hem trim, and a flouncy silhouette from the waist down make this a timeless piece that will always look stylish.

