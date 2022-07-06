Back for the second straight year, the Hamburg European Open will combine the women's and men's events for the first time since 1978. Andrea Petkovic, Danielle Collins, Barbora Krejcikova and defending champion Elena-Gabriela Ruse are scheduled to play.

The Hamburg European Open will stage a combined women's and men's event for the first time in 44 years as the Hologic WTA Tour returns to the German city for the second straight season.

Last year, the clay-court event brought women's tennis back to Hamburg for the first time in nearly two decades. This year, the ATP men's event will run alongside the WTA 250 event for the first time since 1978, after the events took place in back-to-back weeks in 2021.

“I was delighted to see the WTA Tour return to Hamburg for the first time since 2002 last year and continue the rich tennis history at the event, with previous champions including Venus Williams, Martina Hingis and Kim Clijsters," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. "I have no doubt that the combined tournament with the ATP in 2022 will be a great spectacle in the beautiful city of Hamburg.”

Said said Tournament Director Sandra Reichel: “I couldn’t be happier that we were able to accomplish this with our partners. To me, it’s a dream come true! I consider a combined tournament to be the ultimate offering for tennis fans.”

WTA main-draw play will begin on Sunday, July 17 and go through to the women's final on Saturday, July 23.

It’s Dasha! The world no. 13 will make her debut at the 𝗛𝗮𝗺𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 〽️, and she is looking forward to eat Hamburgers in Hamburg! 😋@WTA @DKasatkina | #hamburgopen pic.twitter.com/K4qZXtwoRP — Hamburg European Open 〽️ (@hamburgopen) June 20, 2022

This year's entry list boasts World No.8 Danielle Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist, as its top seed. 2022 Roland Garros semifinalist Daria Kasatkina, 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and this week's Wimbledon semifinalist Elena Rybakina are among the other Top 25 players entered.

Defending champion Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the World No.54, is scheduled to return, as is last year's runner-up, German No.2 Andrea Petkovic. Jule Niemeier, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals this week, will also boost the German presence in the main draw.

Interview: Jule Niemeier, the natural talent leading Germany's next generation

"Everyone hoped in the tournament community that we would be able to pull off this combined event, which is why I’m especially thrilled that we did," said former Top 10 player Petkovic, who is also a tournament ambassador. "I think it’s important for tennis in Germany that there’s a tournament where you see women and men competing side by side. It’s a real boost to our tennis tournament scene.

"I'm just happy to be here, and to do as much as I can for German tennis in both positions, as a player and as a tournament ambassador."

I fear I may have girl bossed a little too close to the sun 😅 Prepare for chaos. SEE YALL IN 🍔 https://t.co/KOZMCf5xVH — Kristie Ahn (@kristieahn) June 6, 2022

The WTA family will extend into the tournament's content realm as well. Former Top 100 player Kristie Ahn, who reached the 2019 US Open Round of 16, will serve as the tournament's Social Media Manager.

The Hamburg European Open will be one of six combined women's and men's events in Europe, and the only combined event in Germany. The event is the oldest tennis tournament in Germany, dating all the way back to 1892.

Surging Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz leads the men's event field, along with Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner.

For more details and ticket information, visit the tournament website here.