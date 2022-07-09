No.1 seed Liv Hovde of the United States claimed her first junior Grand Slam crown with a straight-sets win over Luca Udvardy. Angella Okutoyi and Rose Marie Nijkamp won the junior doubles title; Okutoyi becomes the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title.

No.1 seed Liv Hovde of the United States completed a superb week at Junior Wimbledon by defeating No.7 seed Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 to claim the girls' singles title on Saturday.

On a full No.1 Court, 16-year-old Hovde of Texas took 1 hour and 13 minutes to take down Udvardy and win her first junior Grand Slam title. Hovde's previous best showing at a junior major was a semifinal result at this year's Australian Open.

"It feels amazing and I can't even believe it," Hovde said in her post-match press conference. "There were a lot of people, so it was very nerve-wracking at the beginning, but then I just focused on myself, and it got better throughout the match."

Currently sitting at a career-high junior ranking of No.4, Hovde is the 14th American to win the girls' singles title at Wimbledon, joining Claire Liu (2017) as champions in this century. Before Liu, the last American to win the girls' singles trophy was Chanda Rubin 30 years ago.

Hovde has had a tremendous season on the grass, coming into Wimbledon with the Grade 1 Roehampton title in her pocket from the week before. She has now gone an overpowering 12-0 on the surface over the last two weeks.

"I think [grass] suits my game well," Hovde said. "It's my first two tournaments on grass, so it's really good to be able to win both. ... I like how it's fast-moving. It's just a great surface overall."

Hovde had dropped only one set en route to the final, and she kept up her commanding form to start the championship match. Hovde raced to a 4-1 lead over 16-year-old Udvardy, the younger sister of WTA Top 100 player Panna Udvardy.

Udvardy fired solid volleys to pull back on serve at 4-3, but Hovde used an error-forcing forehand to break again for 5-3. In the next game, Hovde used a powerful backhand to force another error on her first set point.

In the second set, Hovde stopped a run of five straight service breaks by holding onto her serve for another 5-3 lead. Udvardy powered through a quick hold to reach 5-4, but Hovde, unbothered, found four excellent serves in a row to hold at love and take the title.

All told, Hovde had 13 winners to Udvardy's 11, and the American converted six of her eight break points on her way to hoisting the champion's trophy.

Hovde has already dipped her toes into professional events this year, posting a quarterfinal result at the $60,000 ITF Challenger in Arcadia, CA, USA. Hovde notched wins over Harriet Dart and Kayla Day before losing to Alycia Parks in that event.

The junior doubles final was also contested on Saturday, where unseeded Rose Marie Nijkamp of the Netherlands and Angella Okutoyi of Kenya edged No.4-seeded Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, [11-9].

It was a historic day for Kenya as 18-year-old Okutoyi became the first Grand Slam champion from her nation. Both Okutoyi and 16-year-old Nijkamp earned their first junior Grand Slam titles with the 1-hour and 13-minute win.