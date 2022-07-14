The entry list is out for the National Bank Open, where the Hologic WTA Tour returns to Toronto for the first time since 2019.

Serena Williams is set to play her first North American hard-court summer swing in two years. Following her return to competition during the grass-court season, Williams is scheduled to participate in the National Bank Open in Toronto, the first WTA 1000 event of the summer. Williams entered Toronto using her protected ranking.

Williams, a three-time champion in Toronto, last played there in 2019, where she made the final against Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian was also granted a wild card into this year's main draw.

She’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!



That’s right, our 3-time champion @serenawilliams returns to Toronto. And she likes playing here, she’s reached the semis of better the last five times she’s played. #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/3OzZsEnBIP — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) July 14, 2022

Led by World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Toronto will feature 41 of the top 43 ranked players. Given the tournament's strong entry list, which includes the full slate of the tour's Top 10, along with Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff, Canada's own Leylah Fernandez and reigning champion Andreescu, the tournament's entry cutoff was high this year. No.43 Sara Sorribes Tormo was the last direct main-draw entrant.

“When you read over that star-studded list, it’s hard not to get excited about the WTA Tour making its return to Sobeys Stadium,” Tournament Director Karl Hale said. “Not only is this one of the strongest, if not the strongest, player list we’ve ever submitted, but it’s also the first time in three years that the National Bank Open returns to a full capacity.

"We’re thrilled that these players will have a chance to play in front of a packed house, and we’re even happier for our fans who will get to watch tennis’ very best at the 2022 edition of the National Bank Open.”

The tournament also confirmed Andreescu will play her first match during the night session on Tuesday, Aug. 9. No.1 Swiatek will open her campaign during the day session on Aug. 10.

The Canadian Open takes place at Sobeys Stadium from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.

Toronto Entry List as of July 14:

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Sofia Kenin (SR) Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Danielle Collins Jessica Pegula Garbiñe Muguruza Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Daria Kasatkina Belinda Bencic Leylah Fernandez Karolina Pliskova Simona Halep Serena Williams Barbora Krejcikova Jelena Ostapenko Veronika Kudermetova Victoria Azarenka Jil Teichmann Amanda Anisimova Elena Rybakina Petra Kvitova Beatriz Haddad Maia Martina Trevisan Camila Giorgi Ekaterina Alexandrova Elise Mertens Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske-Armitraj Sorana Cirstea Kaia Kanepi Aliaksandra Sasnovich Zhang Shuai Alizé Cornet Anhelina Kalinina Naomi Osaka Alison Van Uytvanck Sara Sorribes Tormo Bianca Andreescu (WC)