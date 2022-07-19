World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams headline the star-studded field at the Western & Southern Open. The WTA 1000 tournament will take place from Aug. 13-21 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. 

A champion in 2014 and 2015, Williams entered the tournament using her protected ranking. She is also scheduled to play the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, the previous week.

This year's entry list features five former champions. Along with Williams, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013), Madison Keys (2019), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016) are set to return.

Thirteen major champions are also on the list. Alongside Swiatek, Williams, Azarenka, and Muguruza, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova are all headed to the Queen City. 

Entry List as of July 19

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Maria Sakkari
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Ons Jabeur
  6. Aryna Sabalenka
  7. Jessica Pegula
  8. Danielle Collins
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Emma Raducanu
  11. Coco Gauff
  12. Daria Kasatkina
  13. Belinda Benic
  14. Leylah Fernandez
  15. Karolina Pliskova
  16. Simona Halep
  17. Jelena Ostapenko
  18. Veronika Kudermetova
  19. Barbora Krejcikova
  20. Victoria Azarenka
  21. Jil Teichmann
  22. Amanda Anisimova
  23. Elena Rybakina
  24. Martina Trevisan
  25. Petra Kvitova
  26. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  27. Madison Keys
  28. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  29. Camila Giorgi
  30. Elise Mertens
  31. Angelique Kerber
  32. Alison Riske-Amritraj
  33. Sorana Cirstea
  34. Kaia Kanepi
  35. Aliaksandra Sasnovich
  36. Shuai Zhang
  37. Alize Cornet
  38. Naomi Osaka
  39. Yulia Putintseva

No.52 Bianca Andreescu, No.164 Karolina Muchova and the unranked Williams gained main-draw entry with their protected rankings.

Champion's Reel: How Ashleigh Barty won Cincinnati 2021

2021 Cincinnati - Champion's Reel

 