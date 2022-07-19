The entry list for the Western & Southern Open is out, and it features 39 of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 40 as well as Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams headline the star-studded field at the Western & Southern Open. The WTA 1000 tournament will take place from Aug. 13-21 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

A champion in 2014 and 2015, Williams entered the tournament using her protected ranking. She is also scheduled to play the National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, the previous week.

This year's entry list features five former champions. Along with Williams, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013), Madison Keys (2019), Garbiñe Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016) are set to return.

Thirteen major champions are also on the list. Alongside Swiatek, Williams, Azarenka, and Muguruza, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova are all headed to the Queen City.

Entry List as of July 19

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Danielle Collins Garbine Muguruza Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Daria Kasatkina Belinda Benic Leylah Fernandez Karolina Pliskova Simona Halep Jelena Ostapenko Veronika Kudermetova Barbora Krejcikova Victoria Azarenka Jil Teichmann Amanda Anisimova Elena Rybakina Martina Trevisan Petra Kvitova Beatriz Haddad Maia Madison Keys Ekaterina Alexandrova Camila Giorgi Elise Mertens Angelique Kerber Alison Riske-Amritraj Sorana Cirstea Kaia Kanepi Aliaksandra Sasnovich Shuai Zhang Alize Cornet Naomi Osaka Yulia Putintseva

No.52 Bianca Andreescu, No.164 Karolina Muchova and the unranked Williams gained main-draw entry with their protected rankings.