With the first two North American summer hard-court events behind us, a handful of players made notable leaps, including San Jose champ Daria Kasatkina.

The opening week of the North American summer hard-court swing made stops in San Jose, California, for the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

Here is a look at this week’s rankings movers and shakers:

Kasatkina returns to Top 10

Daria Kasatkina captured her fifth career singles, in San Jose, her first since March of 2021. On Monday, Kasatkina moved up three spots (from No.12 to a career-high No.9) and returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Jan. 14, 2019.

As Kasatkina climbed back into the Top 10, Danielle Collins exits. The 2021 San Jose champion dropped eight spots (from No.9 to No.17) as a result of her points from last year’s title dropping off.

San Jose finalist reaches career-high

American Shelby Rogers advanced to the third final of her career and first in six years, defeating three opponents ranked in the Top 25 before falling short against Kasatkina. Rogers collects 305 points and moves up 15 spots to a career-high of No.30 (from No.45).

Washington, D.C. title gives Samsonova a boost

Liudmila Samsonova won the second title of her career last week at Washington, D.C., a WTA 250 tournament. Samsonova, who reached a career-high ranking of No.25 earlier this year, jumped 18 spots and moves from No.60 to. No.42.

Washington: Samsonova overcomes Kanepi to win 2nd career title

Hot streak powers Bogdan’s climb

Just a week ago, Ana Bogdan reached her first career tour-level singles final at the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw. The winner of nine of her past 10 matches, the Romanian continued her hot streak by capturing a WTA 125 series title in her home country. At the start of the 10-match stretch, Bodgan sat outside the Top 100, at No.108. By reaching finals in back-to-back weeks, Bogdan moves to No. 63, jumping 45 spots.

Other notable rankings movements

--A semifinalist in San Jose, Spain’s Paula Badosa moved up one spot, from No.4 to No.3.

--Making her main-draw debut in San Jose, Elizabeth Mandlik advanced via qualifying with a win against World No.21. She notched her first career main-draw win by defeating Alison Riske-Amritraj. Mandlik, the daughter of four-time Grand Slam champion Hana Mandlikova, climbs to a career-high ranking this week. She jumps 58 spots, from No.240 to No.182.

--China’s Xiyu Wang advanced to the semifinals in Washington, D.C. as a lucky loser. After making her Top 100 debut earlier in June, Wang reaches a career-high of No.76, up 19 spots from No.95.

--American Taylor Townsend won her first match in nearly two years last week at San Jose. The former junior No.1 defeated Storm Sanders in the first round for her first win since giving birth to her son in April of last year. This week, Townsend moves up 70 spots, from No.316 to No.246.