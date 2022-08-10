Camila Giorgi has won eight straight matches at the National Bank Open, as last year's titlist defeated Elise Mertens on Wednesday to reach the Round of 16.

The bottom half of the draw motored into the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers on Wednesday. All eight second-round matches on that side of the draw were scheduled for action on Day 3.

Here is a breakdown of some key results as they come in:

Camila Giorgi def. Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5

Defending champion Camila Giorgi is up to eight wins in a row at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

World No.29 Giorgi, the defending champion, took out 37th-ranked Mertens in 1 hour and 32 minutes, notching her eighth straight win at this tournament.

The first six victories of that Canadian winning streak came last year, when Giorgi won her first WTA 1000 title when the tournament was held in Montreal. Giorgi beat Mertens during her run to the title last year as well, and she is now 2-2 against Mertens.

Giorgi converted all three of her break points and won 60 percent of Mertens' second service points, backing up her Top 10 win over Emma Raducanu in the opening round. Giorgi was much sturdier when defending her own second serve, winning 60 percent of those points.

(7) Jessica Pegula def. (Q) Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5

Jessica Pegula is currently the top-ranked American player on tour. Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Giorgi will next face No.7 seed Jessica Pegula for the second straight National Bank Open, for a spot in the quarterfinals. Pegula defeated her fellow American, qualifier Asia Muhammad, 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Pegula, the top-ranked American, ousted 187th-ranked Muhammad in 1 hour and 41 minutes. Pegula fell to Giorgi in the Montreal semifinals last year.

Yulia Putintseva def. (4) Paula Badosa 7-5, 1-0, ret.

Yulia Putintseva advanced past a Top 10 player for the tenth time in her career on Wednesday. Photo by Gyles Dias/Tennis Canada

World No.46 Putintseva advanced past Badosa when the Spaniard retired due to muscle cramping. Badosa led by a break at 3-1 before Putintseva won five of the last six games in the opening set. Despite the retirement, this marks Putintseva's tenth Top 10 win.

Putintseva will next face Alison Riske-Amritraj in the Round of 16. Riske-Amritraj leads their head-to-head 3-2, but the pair have not faced each other since 2018.

Alison Riske-Amritraj def. (16) Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-5

Alison Riske-Amritraj in action at the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Photo by Gyles Dias/Tennis Canada

World No.35 Riske-Amritraj defeated a former Grand Slam champion for the second straight round when she overcame 2017 Roland Garros titlist Ostapenko in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Riske-Amritraj, who beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, claimed her first win against Ostapenko in their three meetings, having previously fallen to the Latvian at the 2019 US Open and this year's Australian Open.

More to come...