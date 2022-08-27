The USTA has announced its doubles wild-card recipients and two-time US Open champions Serena and Venus Williams lead the list.

NEW YORK -- Serena Williams and Venus Williams will reunite for doubles at the US Open. The 14-time Slam doubles champions have received a wild card into the US Open, which is set to begin Monday. The duo are two-time champions at the US Open and will pair for the first time since 2018 Roland Garros.

In addition to their 14 major doubles titles, the last of which came at 2016 Wimbledon, Serena and Venus have teamed to win three Olympic gold medals in doubles, winning in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

They are the most recent team to hold all four major doubles titles at one time with wins at 2009 Wimbledon, 2009 US Open, 2010 Australian Open and 2010 French Open.

Earlier this month, Serena confirmed the US Open would be her final tournament before evolving away from tennis. In singles, she is set to face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round Monday night.

Venus will play her first-round match on Tuesday against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

Serena and Venus on the same court.



The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card.

The USTA also announced additional doubles wild cards going to the following teams:

Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov

Robin Montgomery and CoCo Vandeweghe

Katrina Scott and Elizabeth Mandlik

Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger

Hailey Baptiste and Whitney Osuigwe

Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier

The doubles competition begins on Wednesday, Aug. 31.