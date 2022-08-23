Here's a look at the top seeds heading into the final major of the year. Iga Swiatek will be the No.1 seed, while Jessica Pegula tops the list of American hopefuls.

NEW YORK -- The final Slam of the season is around the corner at the US Open, which begins Monday, Aug. 29.

US Open 411: Draws, prize money, storylines and everything you need to know

Here's how the projected Top 10 seeds have fared this season:

1. Iga Swiatek

2022 Record: 50-7

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Doha Champion, Indian Wells Champion, Miami Champion

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2021)

Last US Open Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Swiatek leads the tour in return games won at 52.1%.

After a stunning season, Swiatek playing the long game

2. Anett Kontaveit

2022 Record: 24-13

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: St. Petersburg champion, Doha finalist

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2020, 2015)

Last US Open Result: Third round

Notable stat: After hiring Torben Beltz as her new coach, Kontaveit made her first final since February in Hamburg.

3. Maria Sakkari

2022 Record: 28-17

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Indian Wells finalist

Best US Open Result: Semifinalist (2021)

Last US Open Result: Semifinals

Notable stat: Sakkari went 1-3 during the US Open Series this year. Her lone win came in three sets against Sloane Stephens in Toronto.

4. Paula Badosa

2022 Record: 38-13

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Miami, Round of 16

Best US Open Result: Third round (2021)

Last US Open Result: Third round

Notable stat: Badosa ranks fourth on tour in hard-court wins this season, behind Swiatek, Simona Halep and Madison Keys.

From Swiatek to Serena, here's what to expect at the US Open

5. Ons Jabeur

2022 Record: 50-7

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Doha Champion, Indian Wells Champion, Miami Champion

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2021)

Last US Open Result: Round of 16

6. Aryna Sabalenka

2022 Record: 24-17

Best 2022 Hard Court Result: Cincinnati semifinalist

Best US Open Result: Semifinalist (2021)

Last US Open Result: Semifinals

Notable stat: Sabalenka is currently averaging 8.3 double faults per match. She is also fifth on tour in aces.

7. Simona Halep

2022 Record: 39-10

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Toronto Champion

Best US Open Result: Semifinalist (2015)

Last US Open Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Halep is second on tour behind Swiatek in return points won at 49.8%.

Simona Halep cracks the $40 million prize money mark

Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

8. Jessica Pegula

2022 Record: 31-16

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Miami semifinalist, Toronto semifinalist

Best US Open Result: Third round (2021, 2020)

Last US Open Result: Third round

Notable stat: Pegula made her Top 10 debut on June 6 and has held the position of top-ranked American since July 18.

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

2022 Record: 9-14

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: Doha quarterfinalist

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2021, 2017)

Last US Open Result: Round of 16

Notable stat: Muguruza has made the final or better at every major except the US Open, where she has yet to progress past the Round of 16.

10. Daria Kasatkina

2022 Record: 32-16

Best 2022 Hard-Court Result: San Jose champion

Best US Open Result: Round of 16 (2017)

Last US Open Result: Third round

Notable stat: A semifinalist at Roland Garros, Kasatkina sits at No.6 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.

Champion's Reel: How Daria Kasatkina won San Jose 2022

Other seeds to watch:

11. Emma Raducanu: The defending champion ran the table last year, going 10-0 without the loss of a set to win the US Open as a qualifier. She comes into the tournament with wins against Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in Cincinnati.

Raducanu discovered her freedom ahead of New York

12. Coco Gauff: The 18-year-old American was forced to retire in her Cincinnati opener after turning her ankle, but she has been assured it was only a minor sprain. Gauff has been one of the most consistent players on tour, sitting at No.5 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.

How Coco Gauff has learned to embrace the expectations

Notable stat: The US Open is the only major at which Gauff has yet to make a Round of 16.

13. Belinda Bencic: The Swiss is one of the best hard-court players on tour and she's had regular success in New York. She was a semifinalist in 2019 and a quarterfinalist last year.

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Only Caroline Garcia has won more matches since the start of June than Haddad Maia. The Brazilian enjoy an inspired run to her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto, where she tallied wins versus No.1 Swiatek, Bencic and Pliskova before succumbing to Halep in three sets.

Notable stat: Haddad Maia is still chasing her first US Open main-draw win.

17. Caroline Garcia: The Cincinnati champion is red hot going into New York, where she has yet to make it past the third round. Like Gauff, it is the only major at which she has yet to make the Round of 16.

Notable stat: Garcia is 4-0 vs. Top 10 opponents since returning to the tour after injury in May.

Champions Corner: Garcia casts aside her doubts to win Cincy

20. Madison Keys: If the courts are playing quickly, Keys is ready to flourish. A finalist in 2018, Keys picked off Yulia Putintseva, Jelena Ostapenko, Swiatek and Rybakina in Cincinnati. It took a remarkably clutch effort from Petra Kvitova to ultimately stop her.

Notable stat: Keys leads the tour in service points won (63.1%)

21. Petra Kvitova: A finalist in Cincinnati last week, Kvitova played gritty tennis throughout a week in which she saved match point in the first round. However, she did pick up a leg injury during the final and emphasized throughout the week that her form continues to be erratic. A week after she win Eastbourne this summer, she bowed out in the third round of Wimbledon.

24. Amanda Anisimova: Dangerous on every surface, Anisimova has made the Round of 16 or better at the three Slams this year. Can she complete the set?

Notable stat: Last year, Iga Swiatek was the only player to make the second week at all four Slams.

25. Elena Rybakina: The reigning Wimbledon champion admitted she came into the hard-court summer without adequate preparation, but she has improved her level with every week, culminating in a quarterfinal in Cincinnati. She's trending up as she gets to New York.

31. Shelby Rogers: A finalist in San Jose three weeks ago, Rogers has a recent history of pulling off big upsets at the US Open. Last year she stopped No.1 Ashleigh Barty to make the fourth round. The year before that, she upset Kvitova along the way to the quarterfinals.