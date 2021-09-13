The final leg of the 2022 Grand Slam season kicks off next week at the US Open. From Serena Williams' retirement to the record-breaking prize money on offer, here's what you need to know.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to New York for the final Slam of the season at the US Open. The fortnight promises to be a memorable one, as Emma Raducanu tries to defend her historic title, Serena Williams is set to play her final tournament before retiring, and a host of contenders primed to make their mark on the biggest court in the world.

Here's what you need to know:

When does the tournament start?

The US Open is the fourth and final leg of the Grand Slam season. Played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, the tournament features a 128-player singles draw, 64-team doubles draw, and 32-team mixed doubles draw. The tournament is played on outdoor hard courts and the women will use the Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball.

Main draw play begins on Monday, Aug. 29 and runs for two weeks.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 4:00 p.m.

The doubles final will be played on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12:00 p.m.

The mixed doubles final will be played on either Friday, Sept. 9 or Saturday, Sept. 10.

Who are the top seeds?

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Maria Sakkari Paula Badosa Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka Simona Halep Jessica Pegula Garbiñe Muguruza Daria Kasatkina Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Belinda Bencic Leylah Fernandez Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko

Who are the defending champions?

Emma Raducanu made history last year, becoming the first Slam qualifier in the history of the sport to go on and win the title. Raducanu defeated Maria Sakkari in the semifinal and defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to stun the field and win her maiden major.

Raducanu playing with freedom ahead of US Open title defense

In doubles, Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai defeated Coco Gauff and Caty McNally to win their second major title as a team.

Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury won the mixed doubles. With the win, Krawczyk became the first player in 15 years to win three consecutive mixed doubles titles.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, Aug. 25th.

Venus Williams headlines US Open wild card recipients

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: $80,000/10 points

Second round: $121,00070 points

Third round: $188,000/130 points

Round of 16: $278,000/240 points

Quarterfinals: $445,000/430 points

Semifinals: $705,000/780 points

Final: $1.3 million/1,300 points

Champion: $2.6 million/2,000 points

Key storylines

Serena Williams is playing her final tournament: Earlier this month, the 23-time major champion and six-time US Open champion announced she would hang up her racquets after the US Open. Her opening round match in New York will be her fifth match of the season. She earned her first win in over a year a the National Bank Open in Toronto, where she defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz in straight sets. She comes into the US Open off a 6-4, 6-0 loss to defending champion Emma Raducanu.

Watch this: Emma Raducanu honors Serena Williams after Cincinnati win

Emma Raducanu under pressure: Raducanu comes into New York off a confidence-boosting week at the Western & Southern Open, where she beat Williams and Victoria Azarenka. She's defending 2,040 points, but the British phenom has already acknowledged she's looking forward to life after the US Open. Anything short of a title defense will see her ranking drop, but that's not necessarily a bad thing for Raducanu. As she's said, she's keen for a clean slate.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff lead the American charge: Pegula and Gauff have had strong summers, with Pegula making back-to-back semifinals in Toronto and Cincinnati [CHECK] and Gauff posting strong wins to make back-to-back quarterfinals in San Jose and Toronto. The duo also sit atop the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Doubles Leaderboard after capturing their second WTA 1000 title of the season in Toronto.

Gauff provides fans with optimistic injury update

Three former champions to watch: Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, and Sloane Stephens know how to win in New York. While their results over the US Open Series haven't stood out on paper, there have been signs that a deep run could be coming. Andreescu did well to make the quarterfinals of her home tournament in Toronto, while Stephens has shown good form in some tight losses.

Iga Swiatek is playing the long game

Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia primed for a run: Halep has won majors on the natural surfaces but has yet to crack through at a hard-court Slam. Given the focus and form that vaulted her to the Toronto title, that could change this year. Meanwhile, Garcia flourished in the quick conditions in Cincinnati, becoming the first qualifier to ever win a WTA 1000 title, beating three Top 10 players along the way.

Dark horses to watch: Toronto finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia....the winningest player since the start of June, Caroline Garcia.... 2018 finalist Madison Keys.... San Jose champion Daria Kasatkina.... San Jose finalist Shelby Rogers.