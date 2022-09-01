No.8 seed Jessica Pegula reached the third round of the US Open for the third straight year on Thursday.

Five of the world's Top 10 hit the courts for the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek cruised past 2017 champion Sloane Stephens on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Track how the rest of the Top 10 did throughout the day here!

[8] Jessica Pegula def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4

Sasnovich came into the year's last major in good form, having reached the Cleveland final last week. She moved up to World No.32 in Monday's rankings, slightly too late to claim a seeding spot in New York. She is only two spots behind her career-high ranking of No.30.

However, American No.1 Pegula, a quarterfinalist at this year's Australian Open and Roland Garros, was able to bring Sasnovich back down to earth in 1 hour and 19 minutes on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday.

World No.8 Pegula had six aces and converted five of her 10 break points to reach the US Open third round for the third straight year.

Sasnovich had 18 winners to Pegula's 15, but Pegula had only 12 unforced errors while Sasnovich had exactly double that amount with 24. A love break for 5-4 in the second set proved decisive for the American, and Pegula finished the match by sweeping 12 of the last 13 points.

Pegula, who is seeking her first trip to the US Open Round of 16, will next face either Irina-Camelia Begu or Yuan Yue. If it is Begu, Pegula notched her first win over the Romanian in their three meetings with a comeback win in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros this year.

