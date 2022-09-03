Caroline Garcia made the US Open Round of 16 for the first time on Friday night, easing past 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu to claim her 12th straight match-win.

No.17 seed Caroline Garcia kept her sizzling summer rolling with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu at the US Open. Here are some numbers behind Garcia’s latest victory and her season overall:

12: Garcia is now up to 12 straight wins at all levels after her 1-hour and 26-minute win over Andreescu. In her prior event, Garcia became the first qualifier to win the title at WTA 1000 Cincinnati.

5: For the fifth time in her career, Garcia had made the third round of the US Open, but she had never gone any further in New York. That all changed on Louis Armstrong Stadium on Friday night.

In her 10th appearance at the tournament, the 28-year-old Frenchwoman is now into the Round of 16 at the US Open for the first time in her career.

10: Cincinnati marked Garcia’s milestone 10th WTA singles title. She joins Amelie Mauresmo, Mary Pierce and Julie-Halard Decugis as the four French women since 1980 to garner a double-digit amount of singles titles.

3: Three of those titles have come during Garcia’s resurgent summer, and on three different surfaces. Before capturing the Cincinnati hard court title in August, Garcia won Bad Homburg on grass in June (defeating Andreescu in the final from a set and a break down, in their only prior meeting) and Warsaw on clay in July.

Caroline Garcia is soaring into week 2! pic.twitter.com/g12jBOJ7Z6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

31: Garcia had 31 winners in the evening battle between the two former World No.4 players. Maintaining aggressive play throughout, the Frenchwoman still had a relatively low 20 unforced errors. Andreescu could only muster up 11 winners in the clash.

304: Eight of Garcia's winners were aces, bringing her season total to 304. Garcia is the current ace leader on tour for 2022.

50%: Coming up with outrageous forehands throughout, Garcia converted half of her break points (5-of-10) to build commanding leads over Andreescu in each set.

Andreescu pushed Garcia in close games at the end, and the Canadian saved two match points before holding for 5-2. But Garcia converted her third chance in the next game, handing Flushing Meadows expert Andreescu only her second loss in her 14 career US Open main-draw matches.

0-3: If she wants to extend her run even further, Garcia will next have to take down a player she's never beaten.

Garcia will meet No.29 Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States in the Round of 16, after Riske-Amritraj battled past Wang Xiyu 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Riske-Amritraj has defeated Garcia in all three of their previous meetings. In fact, one of those wins came during Garcia's superb 2022 summer, on the grass courts of Nottingham.

