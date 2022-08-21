Caroline Garcia collected the third WTA 1000 title of her career at the Western & Southern Open on Sunday, ousting Petra Kvitova in the final to continue her exceptional summer.

Caroline Garcia has won more matches than any other player on tour since June, and now she has another WTA 1000 title to show for her blistering form.

France’s Garcia defeated Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday, winning her third title of the year and a milestone 10th Hologic WTA Tour singles title overall.

World No.35 Garcia took 1 hour and 42 minutes to topple 28th-ranked Kvitova, becoming the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 title since the tier was created in 2009.

Stellar summer: Garcia’s ranking fell as low as No.79 this year, but since Roland Garros, no one has been hotter on the circuit. The former World No.4 has won 27 main-draw matches since June, leading all players during that timeframe.

Garcia claimed a grass-court title at Bad Homburg and a clay-court title at Warsaw this summer, and she now adds the prestigious hard-court title in Cincinnati to her 2022 exploits.

It is an incredible return to the winner’s circle at WTA 1000 events for Garcia, who claimed the first two WTA 1000 titles of her career in back-to-back weeks at Wuhan and Beijing in 2017.

With 33 match-wins on the year in total, only Iga Swiatek (50), Simona Halep (39) and Ons Jabeur (38) have more victories this season than Garcia.

Stat corner: During her sterling run this summer, Garcia became the ace leader for the season, surpassing Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Garcia added 11 aces in Sunday's final to increase her total for the year to 286.

The big-serving power game especially paid dividends for Garcia when down break point. The Frenchwoman saved all eight of the break points she faced in the championship match, as she extended her excellent win-loss record in WTA singles finals to 10-3.

Key moments: Garcia leapt to a 4-0 lead in the opener en route to the one-set lead. Both players had more winners than unforced errors in the first set, but Garcia went 2-for-3 on break points while Kvitova was 0-for-4.

Garcia grabbed an immediate break in the second set before Kvitova took a medical time-out for her leg at 2-0. Kvitova regrouped and nearly pulled back on serve with a 0-40 lead at 3-2, but powerful serving by Garcia helped her stave off that peril and maintain her break lead.

Two aces at 5-4 brought Garcia to double championship point, and she converted her first opportunity after another solid serve forced a short Kvitova return.

