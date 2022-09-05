How have the remaining eight players at this year's US Open fared? We rank them based on the fewest number of games each has lost through four rounds.

The US Open quarterfinals are set and the elite eight feature six women ranked in the Top 10 of the Porsche WTA Race to the WTA Finals, the talented Australian who ousted Serena Williams, and one former US Open finalist.

Here are the quarterfinal match-ups:

[1] Iga Swiatek vs. [8] Jessica Pegula (2-1)

[6] Aryna Sabalenka vs. [22] Karolina Pliskova (2-2)

[12] Coco Gauff vs. [17] Caroline Garcia (2-0)

[5] Ons Jabeur vs. Ajla Tomljanovic (2-0)

Who has the momentum going into the business end of the US Open? We break down the final eight and rank them by the number of games lost through the first four rounds.

1. Caroline Garcia (FRA)

WTA Ranking: No.17

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.9

Games lost: 20

Sets lost: 0

Toughest moment: In what should have been Garcia's two toughest matches, Bianca Andreescu in the third round and Alison Riske-Amritraj in the fourth, Garcia did not lose more than five games in either duel. Coming into her match against Riske-Amritraj, Garcia was 0-3 against the American. But once the tight opening set went to 4-4, Garcia lost just one game for the remainder of the match.

Key stat: A champion in Cincinnati two weeks ago, Garcia is currently riding a 12-match win streak. In New York she has faced only eight break points on her serve, saving six of them. That's right, she's been broken just twice in the tournament.

Gauff, Garcia set for quarterfinal clash at US Open

20 - Caroline Garcia is the first French player to reach the QFs at the US Open with 20 or fewest games dropped since Amelie Mauresmo in 2005 (19). Cruising.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/gqjmR5NtMR — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2022

2. Iga Swiatek (POL)

WTA Ranking: No.1

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.1

Games lost: 25

Sets lost: 1

Toughest moment: Despite dropping only 25 games, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing for the World No.1. She had to rally from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4. In her fourth round, she was down a set and a break to Germany's Jule Niemeier before racing away with the last eight games to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and make her first US Open quarterfinal.

Key stat: Swiatek came into the tournament winning 52.1% of her return games this season, a tour best. In New York she's doing even better, breaking in 57% of her return games. For those keeping close watch on Swiatek's remarkable 2022 numbers, the single-season record for return games won in the match-stats era is 54.8%, posted by Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

3. Jessica Pegula (USA)

WTA Ranking: No.8

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.4

Games lost: 26

Sets lost: 1

Toughest moment: In her only three-set match of the opening week, Pegula steadied herself after getting nipped 10-8 in the second set tiebreak by Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue. She proceeded to rip off six straight games to seal the victory and advance to her third major quarterfinal of the season.

Key stat: The highest-ranked American, Pegula leads all remaining quarterfinalists in returns in, landing 87%. Only Caroline Garcia (5 hours, 12 minutes) has spent less time on court than Pegula (5 hours, 39 minutes). She has now made the quarterfinals of three of the last four hard-court Slams (also 2021 and 2022 Australian Open).

How Swiatek, Pegula can keep momentum going at US Open

4. Coco Gauff (USA)

WTA Ranking: No. 12

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.6

Games lost: 28

Sets lost: 0

Toughest moment: Gauff has yet to lose a set but that's more a credit to her clutch play than a reflection on her opponents. Down 5-3 in the second set to Elena Gabriela Ruse, Gauff battled back and saved two set points in style to seal the match in straight sets. In the fourth round, Zhang Shuai threw everything at the teenager. But Gauff again battled through, breaking Zhang when she served for the second set and sealing another straight-sets win.

Key stat: Gauff is defending incredibly well, winning 62.3% of rallies that last over nine shots. But even Gauff will say that's what she expects from herself given her speed and defensive acumen. Where she's stood out has been at the service line. Gauff is landing 68% of her first serves, the highest percentage amongst the quarterfinalists. And she's not rolling them in. Set aside the incredible 128 mph serve she fired in her second-round match, the second-fastest serve ever struck at the US Open. She's winning 72% of her first serves.

2009 - Cori Gauff is the youngest American female player to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open since Melanie Oudin in 2009. Debut.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/98wlZ9cCyd — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2022

5. Aryna Sabalenka

WTA Ranking: No.6

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.10

Games lost: 33

Sets lost: 2

Toughest moment: Sabalenka was twice a point away from exiting the tournament in the second round. Facing Kaia Kanepi, Sabalenka mounted a furious comeback from a set and 5-1 down, saving two match points to win 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4. Two rounds later she rallied again, coming back from a set down to defeat No.19 seed Danielle Collins 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to make her second consecutive US Open quarterfinal.

Key stat: Sabalenka's progress through the tournament has been about pure grit. She leads the final eight in comeback wins, twice rallying from a set down.

Sabalenka and Pliskova go toe-to-toe in US Open quarterfinals

6. Ons Jabeur (TUN)

WTA Ranking: No.5

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.2

Games lost: 37

Sets lost: 1

Toughest moment: Jabeur's sole three-set match came against Shelby Rogers in the third. The Wimbledon finalist came through with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win to make her first Round of 16 in New York and complete her set of Slam second weeks. But her win over Veronika Kudermetova in the fourth round was perhaps even more impressive. Jabeur was 0-3 against Kudermetova, who came into the match having won all 27 service games she had played. Jabeur steeled herself to win 7-6(1), 6-4 to make her second consecutive Slam quarterfinal.

Key stat: Jabeur has been bringing the pressure in her return games. Across four matches, she has generated 46 break point chances.

Jabeur, Tomljanovic ready for quarterfinal showdown

3 - Ons Jabeur is the third African female player to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open in the Open Era after Maryna Godwin (in 1968) and Amanda Coetzer (1994, 1996 and 1998). History.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/29lsdmDars — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2022

7. Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)

WTA Ranking: No.46

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.45

Games lost: 42

Sets lost: 2

Toughest moment: What was more difficult? Beating Serena Williams in the 23-time major champion's final match or following up that emotional win to snap Liudmila Samsonova's 13-match winning streak?

Key stat: You don't need to look past Tomljanovic's steely performance against Williams in the roaring cauldron of Arthur Ashe Stadium to know how clutch the Australian has been in New York. But that night was no anomaly. Tomljanovic has played five sets that have gone past 5-5 during the fortnight. She won four of them.

1979 - Ajla Tomljanovic is the first Australian female player to reach the quarterfinals in #Wimbledon and at the US Open in a single season since Evonne Goolagong in 1979. Aussie.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen #USOpen2022 #USOpentennis pic.twitter.com/rYmKUwMSQG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2022

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

WTA Ranking: No.22

Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Ranking: No.44

Games lost: 47

Sets lost: 3

Toughest moment: It's neck and neck between Pliskova and Tomljanovic as to who had the tougher draw. Pliskova has had to put in the hard yards to get past former semifinalist Belinda Bencic in three sets and former finalist Victoria Azarenka in two physical matches. But perhaps her toughest match came in the first round when she nearly let a 6-1 lead slip in the deciding tiebreak before beating Magda Linette 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(8).

Key stat: No surprise, Pliskova leads the quarterfinalists in aces with 35. But it's been her ability to break that has catapulted her the 30-year-old into her fifth US Open quarterfinal. She has broken serve in 45% of her return games, up from her season average of 31.2%. She broke serve a total of 13 times in her last two matches. And for someone who doesn't count herself as the best mover, she's won a majority of the rallies that have gone over nine shots, winning 30 of 58 against Bencic and Azarenka.