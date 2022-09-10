Want to look like the pros? Check out the gear from the 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Iga Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, and Ons Jabeur put on a fantastic show Saturday in New York. In the end, the top-seeded Swiatek won in straight sets. And she looked good doing it.

Throughout the fortnight, Swiatek wore her Asics gear, sporting the Gel Resolution 8 shoes, the Fall Match Graphic Skirt and the Performance Hat.

Swiatek used the Tecnifibre Tempo 298 Iga for speed and precision.

Ons Jabeur made her debut final at the US Open wearing Lotto gear.

Using her Wilson Pro Staff 97 v13, Jabeur powered her way through the field in New York.

