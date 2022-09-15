Roger Federer has announced his upcoming retirement. Federer posted a video and note on social media on Thursday to confirm that next week's Laver Cup would be his final ATP event.
ATP: Roger Federer Announces End of Historic Career
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said. "I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career.
"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour."
To my tennis family and beyond,— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
With Love,
Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN
ATP: Federer's Legacy Looms Large
The Hologic WTA Tour and its players, past and present, took to social media to celebrate the Swiss great. As always, Billie Jean King led the way.
(2/2) Congratulations @rogerfederer.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022
We wish you the very best as your journey continues.
He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, @rogerfederer don’t go too far!😉🙏— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 15, 2022
What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 15, 2022
Xoxoxo https://t.co/2s1Aw5SpJ5
I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022
From one Wimbledon legend to another, Petra Kvitova honored Federer inspiration. Belinda Bencic and Garbiñe Muguruza celebrated the times they were able to share the court with the Swiss great.
Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022
The biggest idol and inspiration to me and so many others, forever— Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) September 15, 2022
Thank you for everything ♥️
„Its a beautiful day to go after your dream, Belinda!” - RF
31.7.2021 pic.twitter.com/PRNuwyot8x
R O G E R! ♥️ 😢#Federer#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/zjLaWRem9Z— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) September 15, 2022
Greatness defined.— wta (@WTA) September 15, 2022
The end of an era.#ThankYouSerena #RForever pic.twitter.com/LKpFqHo3GF
#RForever https://t.co/p0C9HNDbkB— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 15, 2022
From Jessica Pegula to Camila Osorio to Laura Robson and Eri Hozumi, Federer's worldwide impact across generations was evident.
Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022
Gracias Roger ♥️— Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) September 15, 2022
Me voy a llorar otro poquito más 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cGPTNcxAt7
Roger 🥺❤️— Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) September 15, 2022
It was such a pleasure to watch you play every time
A true inspiration on and off the court 🙏🏻🙌🏻#Roger #RogerForever
Roger 😭😭😭— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 15, 2022
Aún no te has ido y ya te echamos de menos 😢… ¡GRACIAS por todo lo que has hecho por nuestro deporte, @rogerfederer! 😘 pic.twitter.com/HOPRMAiLKe— Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) September 15, 2022
Not this 😭 My hero https://t.co/rOE6q4P8pm— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 15, 2022
It’s a year of saying goodbye. An incredible career and one of the greatest ever. Such class #federer https://t.co/wrD392tanI— Melanie South (@melaniesouth) September 15, 2022
#RForever ❤️ https://t.co/cpHEXHIxIt— Eri Hozumi × 穂積絵莉 🐰 ⁷ 𝓅𝓇𝑜𝑜𝒻 (@hozumieri) September 15, 2022
Don’t do this to us Rog 😭😭😭😭😭. Just getting over Serena and now hitting us with another farewell. A lot to process in 2022. 💙 you forever and always https://t.co/LD6AI1tXt2— Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) September 15, 2022
Impossible not to cry! 🥺Thank you for all of the amazing moments and most beautiful swings tennis has ever seen 😍🤩— Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) September 15, 2022
We love you Roger🫶🏼 https://t.co/7DUrrB4ORJ
More to follow....