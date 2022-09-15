Roger Federer has announced his upcoming retirement. Federer posted a video and note on social media on Thursday to confirm that next week's Laver Cup would be his final ATP event. 

ATP: Roger Federer Announces End of Historic Career

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said. "I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour."

ATP: Federer's Legacy Looms Large

The Hologic WTA Tour and its players, past and present, took to social media to celebrate the Swiss great. As always, Billie Jean King led the way, along with Serena and Venus Williams and current No.1 Iga Swiatek. 

From one Wimbledon legend to another, Petra Kvitova honored Federer inspiration. Belinda Bencic and Garbiñe Muguruza celebrated the times they were able to share the court with the Swiss great. 

From Jessica Pegula to Camila Osorio to Laura Robson and Anabel Medina Garrigues, Federer's worldwide impact across generations was evident. 

More to follow....