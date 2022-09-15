Former ATP No.1 Roger Federer has announced his retirement. Here's how the WTA community has reacted.

Roger Federer has announced his upcoming retirement. Federer posted a video and note on social media on Thursday to confirm that next week's Laver Cup would be his final ATP event.

ATP: Roger Federer Announces End of Historic Career

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said. "I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour."

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

ATP: Federer's Legacy Looms Large

The Hologic WTA Tour and its players, past and present, took to social media to celebrate the Swiss great. As always, Billie Jean King led the way, along with Serena and Venus Williams and current No.1 Iga Swiatek.

(2/2) Congratulations @rogerfederer.



We wish you the very best as your journey continues. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, @rogerfederer don’t go too far!😉🙏 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 15, 2022

What a heartfelt message , full of love, life, hope, passion and gratitude. Which is exactly how Roger played the game we love so much. Thank you thank you thank you, for all the magic!!!

Xoxoxo https://t.co/2s1Aw5SpJ5 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 15, 2022

I just want to thank you for everything you've done and everything you are for our sport. It's been a privilege to witness your career. I wish you all the best. 🐐🤗 https://t.co/gJSV5PZO2Y — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 15, 2022

From one Wimbledon legend to another, Petra Kvitova honored Federer inspiration. Belinda Bencic and Garbiñe Muguruza celebrated the times they were able to share the court with the Swiss great.

Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022

The biggest idol and inspiration to me and so many others, forever

Thank you for everything ♥️



„Its a beautiful day to go after your dream, Belinda!” - RF

31.7.2021 pic.twitter.com/PRNuwyot8x — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) September 15, 2022

Words can’t begin to describe the inspiration you have been to me. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world and for everything you have done for tennis. Wishing you the best 🤍 pic.twitter.com/a9e0x5O7sL — leylahfernandez (@leylahfernandez) September 15, 2022

(2/2) y compartir momentos son de las cosas más lindas que me dió el tenis.

Uno de los mejores deportistas de la historia, definitivamente el tenis no será lo mismo sin vos. Te deseo todo lo mejor para esta nueva etapa junto a Mirka y los niños 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️ @rogerfederer #RForever pic.twitter.com/yDrgBW6kW4 — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) September 15, 2022

Incredible human, incredible career. You will be missed Roger✨ https://t.co/pnxGD0VXrH — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 15, 2022

From Jessica Pegula to Camila Osorio to Laura Robson and Anabel Medina Garrigues, Federer's worldwide impact across generations was evident.

Tearing up just listening to this. We love you Roger 😢 https://t.co/n2YsJJkIfC — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) September 15, 2022

Serena and Roger in less than 2 weeks... 💔

And I never dared to take a picture with you @rogerfederer 😪

The game will miss you.

We love you ❤️🙏🙏🙏 #ThankYouRoger — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 15, 2022

Gracias Roger ♥️

Me voy a llorar otro poquito más 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cGPTNcxAt7 — Camila Osorio (@CamiOsorioTenis) September 15, 2022

🥹🥹

Sad day for tennis… but as well what a great day to cherish all the memories & emotions Roger has brought us over the last two decades.

You are pure class, kindness & an inspiration in all aspects in life. @rogerfederer eifach MERCI 🫶🏼 #peRFect — Jil Teichmann (@jilteichmann) September 16, 2022

Roger 🥺❤️

It was such a pleasure to watch you play every time

A true inspiration on and off the court 🙏🏻🙌🏻#Roger #RogerForever — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) September 15, 2022

Roger 😭😭😭 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 15, 2022

Aún no te has ido y ya te echamos de menos 😢… ¡GRACIAS por todo lo que has hecho por nuestro deporte, @rogerfederer! 😘 pic.twitter.com/HOPRMAiLKe — Anabel Medina (@anabelmedina) September 15, 2022

Not this 😭 My hero https://t.co/rOE6q4P8pm — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 15, 2022

It’s a year of saying goodbye. An incredible career and one of the greatest ever. Such class #federer https://t.co/wrD392tanI — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) September 15, 2022

Don’t do this to us Rog 😭😭😭😭😭. Just getting over Serena and now hitting us with another farewell. A lot to process in 2022. 💙 you forever and always https://t.co/LD6AI1tXt2 — Jamie Loeb (@jloeb308) September 15, 2022

Impossible not to cry! 🥺Thank you for all of the amazing moments and most beautiful swings tennis has ever seen 😍🤩

We love you Roger🫶🏼 https://t.co/7DUrrB4ORJ — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) September 15, 2022

Thank you for being an inspiration❤️🎾🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ZGGCXrRmV — Marie Bouzkova (@MarieBouzkova) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer for the last 24 years! You have inspired the world and have taken tennis to a different level. It was an absolute blast to know you and follow your career as a colleague and Tv expert. I’ll miss your tennis and our chats 🙌Danke @eurosport #legend pic.twitter.com/1ktlsUtcn5 — Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) September 15, 2022

More to follow....