A star-studded group of athletes will head to Mexico for October's Guadalajara Open Akron, the final WTA 1000 event of the season.

A packed field will line up for the final WTA 1000 event of the season. Seventeen of the Top 20 players in the WTA singles rankings are entered in next month's Guadalajara Open Akron.

Top 5 players Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa and Jessica Pegula sit at the top of the entry list as the tour edges closer to finalizing the eight singles players and doubles teams who will participate in the year-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia round out the Top 10 players heading to Mexico for Guadalajara's first staging of a WTA 1000 event.

Guadalajara has been a frequent stop on the Hologic WTA Tour for the past few seasons, holding the WTA 250 Abierto Akron Zapopan three times since 2019, including earlier this year.

Guadalajara hosted last year's WTA Finals, where Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Kontaveit in the championship match. Muguruza, currently ranked No.12, is among the former Grand Slam champions entered in the Guadalajara Open Akron.

Other Grand Slam titlists joining Muguruza on the entry list include reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Bianca Andreescu, Barbora Krejcikova and Sofia Kenin.

Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova, 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Madison Keys and last year's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic are the other Top 20 players entered into the field.

Qualifying matches for the outdoor hard-court event are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Oct. 15-16, and main-draw play will kick off on Monday, Oct. 17. The singles and doubles finals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23.