After one day of the WTA Finals, Maria Sakkari controls her own destiny. Here’s a full breakdown of what’s in store for the players in the Nancy Richey Group.

On opening day at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Maria Sakkari won her opening match against Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

On Wednesday, Sakkari, the No.5 seed, can reach the final four. Here’s a look at the scenarios for the four singles players and four doubles teams in the Nancy Richey Group:

Monday's results

Sakkari overcomes Pegula in WTA Finals opener

Sabalenka outlasts Jabeur on opening night of WTA Finals

Defending champions Krejcikova and Siniakova win to open WTA Finals

Wednesday’s matchups

[1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs [6] Xu Yifan (CHN) / Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

NB 5:00 PM [2] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [3] Jessica Pegula (USA)

NB 7:00 PM [5] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs [7] Aryna Sabalenka

[3] Coco Gauff (USA) / Jessica Pegula (USA) vs [8] Desirae Krawczyk (USA) / Demi Schuurs (NED)

Scenarios

Singles

--No matter what else happens, Sakkari advances to the semifinals if she beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. Sakkari’s position in the final four (one or two seed) would still be TBD.

--If Sakkari and Jessica Pegula both win Wednesday, Sakkari advances as the group winner. Ons Jabeur would be eliminated, and Pegula and Sabalenka would play for second spot Friday.

--If Sabalenka and Jabeur win, Sabalenka advances as group winner. Pegula would be eliminated, and Sakkari and Jabeur would play for second spot Friday.

--Pegula is eliminated if she loses in straight sets.

--Any other combination of results means advancement would come down to the final matches Friday.

Doubles

--Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova advance if they win in straight sets. Their position in the group would still be TBD.

--If Krejcikova and Siniakova, and Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs win, Krejcikova and Siniakova advance as the group winners, and Gauff and Pegula would be eliminated. Krawczyk and Schuurs, and Xu and Yang would play for the second spot Friday.

--If Xu and Yang, and Gauff & Pegula win Wednesday, Xu and Yang advance as the group winners. Krawczyk and Schuurs would be eliminated. Krejcikova and Siniakova, and Gauff & Pegula would play for second spot Friday.

--Krawczyk and Schuurs would be eliminated if they lose in straight sets.

--Any other combination of results means advancement comes down to the final matches.