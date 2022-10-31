The Rosie Casals group got underway on Day 1 at the WTA Finals, where the top-seeded Czechs dominated their opener.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova opened their title defense on Day 1 at the WTA Finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No.8 seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in round-robin play.

The champions at three of the four majors this season, Krejcikova and Siniakova extended their win-loss record to 24-3 this year. The Czech duo won their first WTA Finals title last fall in Guadalajara, and are bidding to become the first team to go back-to-back at the season-ending championships since Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic in 2018 and 2019.

After six holds of serve to open the match, Krejcikova and Siniakova were the first team to break to 4-3. After being broken back, the Czechs broke again to 5-4 and Krejcikova served out the set.

The second set was dominated by the returners, as the teams combined for five consecutive breaks of serve to open the set. Krejcikova finally broke the streak, holding serve on a pitch-perfect lob to extend their lead to 4-2. It was a lead the Czechs would not relinquish, as they broke Krawczyk and Schuurs off two missed volleys and closed out the match after 1 hour and 30 minutes.

"I think we've been playing solid tennis from both sides," Krejcikova said. "The first match is always difficult. I expected it would be tricky and we would have a lot of tough moments. There were many [deciding points], which I think we did really well. I think that was key."

