ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Tuesday released the tournament calendar for the 2023 season through the US Open.

The 50th anniversary season of the Hologic WTA Tour will begin with the United Cup in Australia, a new combined team event in partnership with Tennis Australia and ATP, involving women and men players competing across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. In parallel to start the season, tour events will take place in Adelaide (WTA 500) and Auckland (WTA 250) setting the stage for an exciting and historic year.



Changes to the WTA calendar this season include a new WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas, and a 250 event in Merida, Mexico, both taking place in February.

The 2023 Q1-Q3 calendar will feature WTA 1000 events at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Miami Open presented by Itaú, Mutua Madrid Open, Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Montreal) and the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati). At least 10 WTA 500 tournaments and 24 WTA 250 events will also take place during this time, along with an expanding WTA 125 calendar.

“As the WTA celebrates its 50th anniversary, the 2023 calendar showcases the incredible breadth and reach of women’s tennis,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “We are excited and proud to showcase our amazing events to our global audience of over 900 million fans, with tournaments in six continents and over 20 countries from January to early September.”

Details of the remaining section of the calendar will be communicated in due course.



