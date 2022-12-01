With the support from the WTA family and fans and Hologic, WTA Charities will be able to fund a researcher with Cancer Research Racquet through the American Cancer Society to be chosen at the end of the year.

On Giving Tuesday, the WTA and WTA Players supported the WTA Charities ACEing Cancer by Hologic campaign, a charitable program that funds researchers and nonprofit groups working to save more women from breast, cervical, ovarian and other cancers.

With the support from the WTA family and fans and Hologic, WTA Charities will be able to fund a researcher with Cancer Research Racquet through the American Cancer Society to be chosen at the end of the year in the name of Jeanne Evert Dubin, sister of 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Chris Evert.

Players like Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Ajla Tomljanovic, Beatriz Haddad Maia and more supported the campaign throughout the year and on social media.

Our partners at Hologic have donated for every ace served in singles competition at a WTA 1000 and 500 level tournaments as well as both singles and doubles aces at the year-end WTA Finals totaling $87,440.

Last year’s research grant went to Dr. Amy Schade of Harvard Medical School who is dedicated to looking for ways to defeat metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer, one of the most virulent strains.

Giving Tuesday Player Initiatives

Other players took to social media on Giving Tuesday to support charities they are involved in including Elina Svitolina, who continued her work and support of UNITED24 through the Elina Svitolina foundation by calling for donations to help Ukrainian doctors get their required supplies. UNITED24 is an organization founded by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr to cover Ukraine’s most pressing needs.

Alizé Cornet, Erin Routliffe, Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski worked with High Impact Athletes to make their own donations to their chosen organizations and encourage others to do the same.

It's #GivingTuesday 💙 !

Choose your charity and donate like me 👇https://t.co/DUSEIclnvU

Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) November 29, 2022

Bianca Andreescu helped Tennis Canada by pledging to match every donation made to the Federation’s programs.

WTA Charities Community Give Back

On Giving Tuesday, WTA Charities also made a difference in WTA communities by donating meals to the Ronald McDonald House in St. Petersburg, Florida and providing needed supplies and equipment at Ronald McDonald Houses in Beijing and in London