From the Nike Core Victory Tank to the adidas Fall Tennis Tank, here is a look at the best selling tops from 2022.

We continue with our look at the top-selling items from Tennis Warehouse in 2022. Here are the most popular tops:

1. Nike Core Victory Tank

Sporty yet feminine, the Nike Victory Tank is ready to take on any opponent on the court. This V-neck tank (above) allows you to move freely with a racerback, while the Dri-Fit material and keyhole cutout work to keep you feeling cool. The tank also features a curved hem for added coverage and a heat transfer Swoosh at the left chest.

2. adidas Fall Tennis Tank

The adidas Club Tank is an easy choice for any day on the court. Its modified racerback offers comfort during swings, while the AEROREADY sweat-wicking fabric works with mesh side panels for ventilation and quick-dry performance. The tank also features a heat transfer adidas logo at left chest.

3. Sofibella Bella Lite Racerback Tank

Long hours on court are no match for the Sofibella Bella Lite Racerback Tank! This sporty tank features a scoop neck, memory stretch fabric, moisture management, UPF 50 sun protection and a heat transfer Sofibella logo at left hem.

4. Lucky in Love L-UV Chill Out Tank

An easy fit, lightweight feel and UPF 50 sun protection will make this Lucky in Love L-UV Chill Out Tank a player favorite. This full-cut tank features mesh insets at the shoulders and neckline, shaped hem and moisture-wicking performance.

5. Lucky in Love L-UV Breeze Long Sleeve

With several color options and UPF 50 protection, this Lucky in Love L-UV Breeze Long Sleeve Top is the perfect partner on sunny days. This lightweight top features a crew neck, racerback seam lines for range of motion and tonal mesh insets on the sleeves.

6. Fila Foundation Skinny Back Bra

Move naturally and confidently with the help of this supportive Fila bra. It features a V-neck with elastic binding, adjustable racerback straps, mesh upper back for enhanced breathability, removable molded cups, moisture-wicking fabric, UV 30+ protection and a reflective heat transfer Fila F-box at center back.

