From the quick wit of Yulia Putintseva, to the stone cold truth of Alize Cornet, here are our top verbal volleys from this past season.

From Iga Swiatek's dominance to the tearful goodbyes of a number of the game's fan favorites, the interview room was the consistently bubbling with wit and insight in 2022. After thousands of post-match interview and pre-tournament media days, WTA Insider pulls together some of the best soundbites from across the Hologic WTA Tour's season.

"I mean, no one's going to pronounce my name right. That's going to suck."

-- Ajla Tomljanovic on becoming the answer to a trivia question after defeating Serena Williams at the US Open.

"[Dramatic,] That's who I am. I mean, I can't hide my true nature. If I'm a drama queen for the people, then I am (smiling)."

-- Alizé Cornet after her dramatic three-set win at the Australian Open to advance to her first major quarterfinal.

"I'm not going to lie, before this tournament I was very down. I was thinking, 'Oh, I probably will never get the same feeling, which I had in 2020,' you know?"



How Elena Rybakina quieted the doubts and won #Wimbledon.



-- Elena Rybakina on her mindset before winning Wimbledon

“Probably they're going to be super proud [tearing up]. You wanted to see emotion [laughter]. I kept it in too long.”

– Elena Rybakina finally lets it out when asked how her parents might react to her Wimbledon win.

Reporter: “Are you here for the experience or are you going to go all the way?”

Venus Williams: “Are you going to write a good article or a halfway decent one?”

Reporter: “I'm going to do what I usually do.”

Venus Williams: “Us too.”

-- Venus Williams holds her ground in an exchange with a reporter after her mixed doubles match at Wimbledon

"I just feel like I have had a big red X on my back since I won the US Open in '99. It's been there my entire career, because I won my first Grand Slam early in my career.

"But here it's different. I feel like I've already won, figuratively, mentally."

-- Serena Williams at her final tournament at the US Open

"I did feel this year also for the first time that my narrative has been told and is not relevant anymore in a way, that the new generation is taking over. I think I brought everything to the game that I had to give. Obviously, it's not in the amount as Serena, but in my own little world, I feel like I brought everything to it and my narrative was done."

-- Andrea Petkovic after playing her final match at the US Open

"Straight after, more than anything it was solidified. Nothing will ever get better than this on a tennis court."

-- Ashleigh Barty on how winning the Australian Open sealed her decision to retire.

“You already know that I like to cry, so I was crying for a long time. There was lot of confusion in me, for sure. But also sadness because when I think of the player that is really complete in terms of physicality, mentality, tennis-wise, I always thought of Ash and I always looked up to her. I mean, I still do."

- Iga Swiatek in Miami, on her reaction to Ashleigh Barty's retirement.

"I was trying to be more accurate and just put the ball in play, which I shouldn't. I should go for my shots and play my aggressive game. I felt like I have to be even more aggressive sometimes.

When I miss I lose, when I start to play aggressive and put more balls in, the score is my way and I win the matches."

-- Jelena Ostapenko on the tactical changes she made to win Dubai..

"Before when I was losing I felt like my whole life is bad and like the base of my existence is suddenly destroyed because I'm losing a tennis match, you know?

"Right now I have more distance to everything and I can see clearly. Basically, I'm just more calm and more confident, I would say. Confidence is a key as well. But you also have to believe with some experience. I feel like it's clicking right now."

-- Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells after kicking off her win streak in Doha.

Swiatek: “She told me not to cry. I told her, 'But your dropshots killed me.’"



Swiatek: "She told me not to cry. I told her, 'But your dropshots killed me.'"

"Ons is really nice. She's giving that positive vibe on tour, so that's cool."

Jabeur: “I crashed, man. She got the parachute.”



Q: “Did you at least hit altitude?”



Jabeur: "I crashed, man. She got the parachute."

Q: "Did you at least hit altitude?"

Jabeur: "I don't even know."

-- Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur's playful exchange at Roland Garros

"In the other finals I lost, I just feel like I was always a part of someone else's story. Today I felt a little bit better. I felt like I'm writing my story."

-- Jessica Pegula after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara.

"I always felt like it's there, it's just hiding. I didn't just forget all that I did last year."

-- Barbora Krejcikova after her fantastic week in Ostrava, her first title in over a year.

"My mom was telling me I already won a Slam, so why do I feel pressure? The other players should feel the pressure, the ones who still didn't win a Slam."

-- Jelena Ostapenko on playing pressure-free in Dubai.

Garcia: "When you do bad, people forget about you pretty fast & forget what you did in the past. As soon as you get a couple of wins in a row under your belt & play better, it's like you are a top star again. Like you go from a loser to maybe one of the best players right now."

"I saw people the same age as me much more in front of me. Not their level, just their ranking and their results. Inside I always believed I could be better, I just had to do it."

-- Zheng Qinwen in February. Zheng started 2022 as the sixth-highest ranked player born in 2002, and ended it as the highest-ranked of her year group.

"What would Carlos [Alcaraz] do?"

- Coco Gauff reveals what was going through her mind during her Roland Garros run to the final

Coco Gauff on her basketball days: "I was really good on defense. I couldn't shoot to save my life, but defense I was on. Guarding people, I was really good at that.



Coco Gauff on her basketball days: "I was really good on defense. I couldn't shoot to save my life, but defense I was on. Guarding people, I was really good at that.

"But, yeah I was the defensive player. I was @Money23Green. No offense to him (laughs)."

“Since I was younger, my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet. He didn't mean that by just playing tennis. He meant speaking out on issues like this. The first thing my dad said to me after I got off court, I'm proud of you and I love what you wrote on the camera.”

-- Coco Gauff after writing a camera message against gun violence during Roland Garros.

"I don't relax. I don't see a way to do it now. I can go for massage, but probably I will think about what's going on at home. Sometimes, sometimes when I train in Italy, it's a very nice place, and it's a small city, a small town by the sea, and sometimes when you are just eating great food and having amazing Italian espresso, and you see that you are surrounded by beautiful nature, for some moments you forget and you're relaxed and you think, 'Oh, the life is good.' But it's just seconds. It's very tough for me to explain to you, but -- and I hope none of the people will ever feel this, but it's just like some part of me is just always so tight, and I think it will be a big release when the war will finish, but not before."

-- Lesia Tsurenko at Wimbledon on the war in Ukraine.

"Coco, when I was your age it was my first year on tour and I had no idea what I was doing."

- Iga Swiatek comforting Coco Gauff after the Roland Garros final.

"I think I was the Queen of double faults this season. If you guys have any questions, I think my coach is here somewhere."

-- Aryna Sabalenka laughs at her serving struggles at the WTA Finals

-- Jessica Pegula's humorous tweet about WTA players

"Some people like to do bungee jumping. I like to come back to tennis after having kids, I guess."

-- Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon, where she became the first mother of two to make a major semifinal in the Open Era.

“I’m like good wine. In France, good wine always ages well.”

--32-year-old Alizé Cornet, who enjoyed one of the best seasons of her career, after ending Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak in the third round at Wimbledon.

“I’m like a gangster on court, but an angel off court.”

-- Yulia Putintseva in Rome after saving match points against Kaja Juvan.

"I do like to read and I do like to intellectualize things sometimes. But when it comes down to what life is about, it's about emotions and connecting to other people. That's something I always found on the WTA Tour with my colleagues and with my other just female counterparts that were doing this really hard thing with me.

"I think that's the thing that, as I said, I'm most grateful for, just something that I will cherish for the rest of my life. These lessons that I had in being able to be competitive but also kind of having a sisterhood at the same time."

-- Andrea Petkovic reflecting on her career after retiring at the US Open.