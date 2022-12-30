The world mourned Friday after learning football icon Pele had passed away. The news hit close to home for Brazil’s United Cup team, which battled hard to honor the legend in Brisbane.

“I think everybody, not just us, but Brazil and the whole world is going to miss him,” Luisa Stefani said after her mixed doubles win alongside Rafael Matos. “He’s got a great personality and he’s a great ambassador for football, but also for sport in general. He managed to get people united, which I think is what we’re trying to do with this tournament.”

"He played with his heart, he showed love to everybody, so that’s what Team Brazil is going to do not only today but for the rest of the tournament and the rest of the year." - Luisa Stefani

Stefani added: “We played today to honour him and to celebrate him because that’s what he did. He played with his heart, he showed love to everybody, so that’s what Team Brazil is going to do not only today but for the rest of the tournament and the rest of the year. So thanks Pele, rest in peace.”

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil's No. 1 men's singles player, reflected on Pele’s impact on his day-to-day life.

“Pele, he has a huge legacy in the sport. We call him ‘The King’ because of the history that he has in football and for me personally, I always try to get inspired by him with the love that he showed playing football and [doing so] professionally. Also he did everything with such energy and such passion that I just try to keep this to myself and tried to follow this path the way he did,” Monteiro said. “Today is obviously a sad day for us, a sad day for Brazil.

“I think the most important thing is he made everybody in our country happy and he was such an inspiration for many, many generations. He has a big legacy, maybe the best one in the sport for us. He was our hero. He’s still our hero for [a long] time to come.”

Former doubles World No. 1 Marcelo Melo is not competing in the United Cup, but the 39-year-old echoed the sentiments of his compatriots.

“Today unfortunately is a very sad day in Brazil, all over the world. Pele has passed way. Pele was an icon, an idol not only for Brazil but all over the world,” Melo said. “For kids, he inspired so many, many people to start to play soccer, to do sports. He represented Brazil in so many good ways. All over the world, [people] recognise him maybe as the best soccer player.

“Unfortunately he left us today, but for sure he’s going to continue inspiring many, many kids to start to play soccer, to believe they can achieve like him.”