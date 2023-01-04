Iga Swiatek held off Italy's Martina Trevisan to give Poland their first point in the Brisbane City Final at the United Cup on Wednesday.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivered a comprehensive win for Team Poland in the United Cup City Final in Brisbane, defeating Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4.

The victory leveled the Poland-Italy tie at 1-1 after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti gave Italy a perfect start when he cruised past Poland's Daniel Michalski to open the tie.

That Brisbane City Final continues with the No.1 men's singles match between 2021 Nitto ATP Finals competitors Hubert Hurkacz and Matteo Berrettinim and Magda Linette facing Lucia Bronzetti in the fourth singles match.

If the teams are tied at 2-2 after singles, the tie will be decided by mixed doubles. Poland is scheduled to tap Swiatek and Hurkacz for the match, while Italy is set to play Camillo Rosatello and Musetti, though the teams can opt to make substitutions.

Swiatek hits absurd around-the-post winner

Swiatek played a sharp opening set to roll to after just 34 minutes. Landing 90% of her first serves, Swiatek kept Trevisan at bay and broke the Italian on each of her two break-point chances.

Trevisan tightened up the match in the second set, as Swiatek's level also took a dip. The first five games of the second set lasted longer than the entirety of the first, as the Italian grew in confidence with each Swiatek miss. Swiatek hit just nine unforced errors in the first set but fired 23 in the second.

"It was stressful," Swiatek said. "I feel Martina was really changing the rhythm well. At the end, I tried to be really solid."

Aga on Iga: "When she's on fire, it's unstoppable."



🇵🇱 Legend @ARadwanska, on why she is blown away by the game of @iga_swiatek at #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/mU05DeQp8d — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 4, 2023

Trevisan kept the pressure on Swiatek until the very end. Serving for the win at 5-4, Swiatek was forced to save three break points from 15-40 down, the last wiped out by a clutch ace. On her first match point, Swiatek dug in to out-rally Trevisan and close out the 1 hour and 51-minute match.

"It became tight in the end and Martina really used her chances well," Swiatek said. "She could really give it all because I was the one that was leading. I'm happy that even though Martina came back in the second set, I was able to finish it."

Team Italy's @mattberrettini loves what he sees as teammate @lorenzo1musetti storms through the first set 6-1 against Poland's Daniel Michalski.#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/Sgq0JeG8GS — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2023

Earlier Musetti was in full control on Pat Rafter Arena, showing his class in a 6-1, 6-1 win against No.260 Michalski. The Italian lost just three service points in his 58-minute victory.

Musetti oozed with confidence from the first ball against Michalski, waving his racquet like a wand on the court. Michalski struggled to find his rhythm early, which allowed the World No. 23 to play from the lead, which he never relinquished.

"Of course the serve worked really good," Musetti said. "But I mean every shot [I] had a great feeling with the ball since the first hit on the court. I think I played for sure the best match of the year."

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.