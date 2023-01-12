Among other things, Paula Badosa is ambidextrous and enjoys fashion. Here's some more insight on one of the WTA's brightest stars.

Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13.

One of the featured players is Paula Badosa. Here are five things to know:

Fast Facts

Age: 25

Country: Spain

Best ranking: World No.2

Titles: 3

Best Grand Slam result: 2021 French Open quarterfinalist

She was born in Manhattan

Badosa was born in Manhattan and relocated back to Barcelona with her family when she was seven. She is the oldest of two daughters.

Badosa didn't start playing tennis until she moved to Spain but she still feels a special connection with New York and the United States in general. In fact, the biggest title of her career came on U.S. soil two years ago, when she won the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

She has very strong ties to the fashion industry

Badosa's parents worked in the fashion industry as models. Her boyfriend, Juan Betancourt, is also a model, having done campaigns for Tom Ford and worked for Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Jean Paul Gautier. When he isn't working, Betancourt is a constant presence on tour, traveling with Badosa from city to city.

She's left-handed but plays tennis right-handed

Badosa counts Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova as her tennis idols, and just like her idols, she's ambidextrous. Badosa is naturally left-handed and the only thing she does with her non-dominant right hand is play tennis. As a result, her favorite shot on court is her backhand down-the-line, a shot that comes naturally to her because of her left-handed dominance.

She has spoken openly about battling depression

Badosa made a name for herself as a junior after winning the 2015 French Open girls' title. She reached a career-high No.8 as a junior. After winning, Badosa struggled with the surge in expectations and transition to the senior tour. She battled depression and anxiety and has recently discussed the toxic effect of social media. She has worked with a psychologist since she was 17.

"People expecting me to win every match was too much for me," Badosa said. "It was very tough for me to deal with that moment. I struggled a lot for 2 or 3 years. It was very tough for me. I wasn't advancing in the rankings and I was losing a lot."