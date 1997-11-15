Paula Badosa

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (4): 2024 - Washington DC

2022 - Sydney

2021 - Indian Wells, Belgrade



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Bastad

Career in Review

In 2025, reached first Grand Slam SF at Australian Open (l. No.1 Sabalenka), which sent her into the Top 10 for the first time since October 2022; made 3 more QFs (Merida, Strasbourg and Berlin) but was affected by injuries, contesting only one event after Wimbledon (Beijing 3r)



Voted 2024 WTA Comeback Player of the Year after finishing the year at No.12 (after finishing 2023 at No.66); won 4th career title at Washington DC and also reached SF at Cincinnati, Beijing and Ningbo; also advanced to QF at US Open



In 2023, made SF at Adelaide #2, reached back-to-back QF at Charleston and Stuttgart and an additional QF at Rome, but withdrew from Roland Garros with a back injury. Her last match of the year was at Wimbledon, where she fell in R64 then ended her season due to continuing injury



In 2022, Badosa rose to career-high ranking of No.2 (April 25), won the title at Sydney, and advanced to SF at Indian Wells, Stuttgart and San Jose



Captured the first two WTA singles titles of her career in 2021 at Belgrade (d. Konjuh in F) and Indian Wells (d. Azarenka in F); qualified for 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, where she advanced to the SF stage



Broke into the WTA Top 20 on October 18, 2021 after winning the Indian Wells title and reached the Top 10 on November 8, 2021; nominated for 2021 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year (won by Krejcikova), as voted on by members of the media



At 2020 Roland Garros, upset former finalist Stephens and 2017 champion Ostapenko en route to reaching R16 for the first time at a major. That year also reached SF at Istanbul (l. Bouchard)



Campaign in 2019 highlighted by SF run at Palermo (l. Bertens) and QF showing at Seoul (l. Y.Wang); also fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Birrell)



Finished 2018 inside Top 200 for the first time (at No.143); picked up three ITF titles at $25k ITF/Glasgow-UK, ITF/$25k Les Franqueses del Valles-FRA and ITF/$60k Valencia-ESP



Claimed third title on ITF Circuit in 2017 at ITF/$25k El Espinar; fell 1r at Miami and in qualifying at Madrid



In 2016, fell 1r at Miami, Madrid and Mallorca and in qualifying at Rio de Janeiro



As wildcard, made breakthrough on WTA Tour with 3r run at 2015 Miami Open (l. Ka.Pliskova); also came through qualifying at 2015 Madrid, fell 1r to Errani via ret. w/left leg injury



Continued at ITF Circuit level during 2013-2014 before playing second WTA qualifying draw at 2015 Antwerp, where she advanced to 2r (l. Bondarenko)



Made WTA qualifying debut at 2013 Palermo, winning one match via retirement before falling in 2r (l.Gatto-Monticone)



Won first title on ITF Circuit at $10k ITF/Sant Jordi-ESP in 2012; now owns seven singles titles at ITF level



Played first professional tournament of career at $10k ITF/Gexto-ESP in 2012 (l. 1r)



Won girls' singles title at 2015 Roland Garros (d. Kalinskaya in F) and reached QF at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2014; finished 2015 as No.8 in ITF World Junior rankings