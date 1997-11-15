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Paula
Badosa

ESP
28 yrs
5' 11'' (1.80m)
Current Singles Rank
84
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
22 / 17
Prize Money
$546,780

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Pol Toledo; Previously worked with Jorge García
  • Born in New York City, often trains in Barcelona, near her hometown Begur in the Costa Brava, but lives in Dubai
  • Aggressive baseliner whose favorite shot is serve. Favorite tournament is US Open
  • Childhood idol was Maria Sharapova, whose dedication, work ethic and values inspired her to become a pro
  • Enjoys reading, always travels with books and her favorite is Tuesdays with Morrie (Mitch Albom)
  • Professional goals are to reach her full potential
  • Speaks English, Spanish and Catalan, and would like to learn more languages

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

2

Height

5' 11'' (1.80m)

Birthday

Nov 15, 1997 November 15, 1997

Birthplace

New York City, USA
Pol Toledo
Pol Toledo

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (4): 2024 - Washington DC
2022 - Sydney
2021 - Indian Wells, Belgrade

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Bastad

Career in Review

In 2025, reached first Grand Slam SF at Australian Open (l. No.1 Sabalenka), which sent her into the Top 10 for the first time since October 2022; made 3 more QFs (Merida, Strasbourg and Berlin) but was affected by injuries, contesting only one event after Wimbledon (Beijing 3r)

Voted 2024 WTA Comeback Player of the Year after finishing the year at No.12 (after finishing 2023 at No.66); won 4th career title at Washington DC and also reached SF at Cincinnati, Beijing and Ningbo; also advanced to QF at US Open

In 2023, made SF at Adelaide #2, reached back-to-back QF at Charleston and Stuttgart and an additional QF at Rome, but withdrew from Roland Garros with a back injury. Her last match of the year was at Wimbledon, where she fell in R64 then ended her season due to continuing injury

In 2022, Badosa rose to career-high ranking of No.2 (April 25), won the title at Sydney, and advanced to SF at Indian Wells, Stuttgart and San Jose

Captured the first two WTA singles titles of her career in 2021 at Belgrade (d. Konjuh in F) and Indian Wells (d. Azarenka in F); qualified for 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, where she advanced to the SF stage

Broke into the WTA Top 20 on October 18, 2021 after winning the Indian Wells title and reached the Top 10 on November 8, 2021; nominated for 2021 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year (won by Krejcikova), as voted on by members of the media

At 2020 Roland Garros, upset former finalist Stephens and 2017 champion Ostapenko en route to reaching R16 for the first time at a major. That year also reached SF at Istanbul (l. Bouchard)

Campaign in 2019 highlighted by SF run at Palermo (l. Bertens) and QF showing at Seoul (l. Y.Wang); also fell 1r on Grand Slam main draw debut at Australian Open (as qualifier, l. Birrell)

Finished 2018 inside Top 200 for the first time (at No.143); picked up three ITF titles at $25k ITF/Glasgow-UK, ITF/$25k Les Franqueses del Valles-FRA and ITF/$60k Valencia-ESP

Claimed third title on ITF Circuit in 2017 at ITF/$25k El Espinar; fell 1r at Miami and in qualifying at Madrid

In 2016, fell 1r at Miami, Madrid and Mallorca and in qualifying at Rio de Janeiro

As wildcard, made breakthrough on WTA Tour with 3r run at 2015 Miami Open (l. Ka.Pliskova); also came through qualifying at 2015 Madrid, fell 1r to Errani via ret. w/left leg injury

Continued at ITF Circuit level during 2013-2014 before playing second WTA qualifying draw at 2015 Antwerp, where she advanced to 2r (l. Bondarenko)

Made WTA qualifying debut at 2013 Palermo, winning one match via retirement before falling in 2r (l.Gatto-Monticone)

Won first title on ITF Circuit at $10k ITF/Sant Jordi-ESP in 2012; now owns seven singles titles at ITF level

Played first professional tournament of career at $10k ITF/Gexto-ESP in 2012 (l. 1r)

Won girls' singles title at 2015 Roland Garros (d. Kalinskaya in F) and reached QF at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2014; finished 2015 as No.8 in ITF World Junior rankings

Latest Matches

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"Life isn't easy, but every challenge shapes you, every trial makes you stronger."

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa

Player updates

All news View all news
highlights
Mayar Sherif, Hamburg 2026

Sherif holds off Badosa in 3:27 Hamburg epic for 13th straight win

06:06
3w ago
highlights

Badosa tops Udvardy again; sets Iasi final rematch vs. Sherif in Hamburg

3w ago
Paula Badosa, Hamburg 2026
02:12
highlights

Iasi finalist Badosa continues surge in Hamburg with win over Kawa

3w ago
Paula Badosa, Hamburg 2026
04:14
Register to view analysis

Week in Review: A pair of title droughts end and Athens reclaims the spotlight

5m read
3w ago
Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026
Match Reaction

Sherif wins first WTA title in four years after Badosa retires in Iasi final

1m read
3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Iasi 2026
highlights

Sherif captures second WTA title after Badosa retires in Iasi final

3w ago
Mayar Sherif, Iasi 2026
02:51
stats corner

Rankings Watch: Krejcikova returns to Top 30, Sherif back in Top 60

6m read
3w ago
Barbora Krejcikova, Athens 2026