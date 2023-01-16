The Nordea Open won the inaugural WTA 125 award because of its excellence of their staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.

The Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden on Monday was named the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for the 2022 season.

Voted on by the players, the Nordea Open won the inaugural WTA 125 award because of its excellence of its staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.

The 2022 event marked the third edition of the tournament on the WTA 125 circuit, which crowned Jan Su-jeong as the singles champion and Misaki Doi and Rebecca Peterson as the doubles winners. The event will be held in 2023 during the week of July 10.

The Nordea Open joins the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Transylvania Open by Verdino (Cluj-Napoca) as fellow 2022 Tournament Award winners.