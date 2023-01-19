From Laura Siegemund winning the longest match of the tournament so far to Karolina Pliskova maintaining head-to-head dominance, here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the 2023 Australian Open.

The third round of the 2023 Australian Open is set. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 4 of the tournament.

More from Day 4:

3:12 - The length of the longest match of the tournament so far, won 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 by Laura Siegemund over No.27 seed Irina-Camelia Begu. It is also the second-longest tour-level match of the season so far, behind only Martina Trevisan's 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 upset of Maria Sakkari in the United Cup semifinals.

The result puts Siegemund into the third round of a major for the first time since her 2020 Roland Garros quarterfinal run, and the third round in Melbourne for the first time since her 2016 debut.

4 - Wins over players ranked No.2 by Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech previously defeated Simona Halep at Indian Wells and Rome in 2019, Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 and added to those with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 upset of No.2 seed Ons Jabeur today. The result put the former Roland Garros finalist into the second week of the Australian Open for a second time.

6 - Consecutive wins for Karolina Pliskova over Yulia Putintseva, whose only victory in the series came back in 2012 in the qualifying of the Cagnes-sur-Mer ITF W100. The No.30 seed posted a 6-0, 7-5 victory today and explained her dominance thus:

"When I have time for my game, which she kind of gives me that time because she plays a bit different, I have time to choose my shots, go for my shots, run around, play more forehands than I would normally play. Of course, there's no pressure from the serve from her. I think the game somehow suits me."

That's a BIG upset 😯



Qualifier Katie Volynets, No. 113 in the WTA rankings, takes out No. 9 seed Kudermetova 6-4 2-6 6-2!#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/OnIcIstI8s — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2023

1 - Qualifier Katie Volynets' 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 upset of No.9 seed Veronika Kudermetova was not only her first Top 10 win, but her first Top 50 win. The 21-year-old American's previous best win by ranking was over No.53 Viktorija Golubic in the first round of Roland Garros 2022.

8 - Years since a qualifier last ousted a Top 10 opponent at the Australian Open. In the 2015 first round, Lucie Hradecka upset No.5 seed Ana Ivanovic 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. Katie Volynets is one of two qualifiers in this year's third round, along with Cristina Bucsa.

7 - Top 10 players remaining in the draw. Day 4 saw No.2 Ons Jabeur and No.9 Veronika Kudermetova join No.8 Daria Kasatkina on the sidelines.

158 - Ranking of Laura Siegemund, the lowest-ranked player remaining in the draw and one of two players outside the Top 100 to have made the third round (along with No.113 Katie Volynets). Former No.27 Siegemund, who underwent knee surgery in 2021, was one of nine players who entered the main draw via a special ranking.

6 - Players who have reached the third round of a major for the first time. On Day 4, Katie Volynets and Linda Fruhvirtova joined the quartet who hit that milestone on Day 3. Fruhvirtova, 17, defeated a second Australian wild card in a row, advancing past Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 6-2. The Czech is the youngest player remaining in the draw, and one of two teenagers along with 18-year-old Coco Gauff.

2 - Years in a row that Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 31, has made the third round in Melbourne. The Spaniard debuted at that stage of a major here last year after receiving a second-round walkover from Maryna Zanevska, but earned her spot with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Anastasia Potapova this year.

3 - Players in this year's Round of 64 who will be bidding for a Grand Slam second-week debut after falling in previous third rounds on multiple occasions. No.19 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated wild card Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 and Varvara Gracheva advanced 6-3, 6-1 past qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini to reach this stage for a fifth time each; both are 0-4 in Grand Slam third rounds to date. Magda Linette is 0-6 in Grand Slam third rounds in her career, but the Pole earned a seventh shot at a win after taking out No.16 seed Anett Kontaveit 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

6 - Players remaining who have previously reached the Australian Open semifinals: former champion Victoria Azarenka, former finalist Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Karolina Pliskova and Elise Mertens.

3 - New Australian Open quarterfinalists guaranteed: in the second eighth of the draw (Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko, Bernarda Pera or Kateryna Baindl), sixth eighth (Caroline Garcia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Magda Linette or Laura Siegemund) and last eighth (Donna Vekic, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Linda Fruhvirtova or Marketa Vondrousova).