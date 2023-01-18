From Danielle Collins' first Grand Slam deciding tiebreak to a trio of Ukrainians surging into the third round, here are all the key numbers from Day 3 of the 2023 Australian Open.

A stacked day at the Australian Open overcame a backlog of incomplete matches and further rain delays to finish the first round and start the second. Here are the key numbers and statistics from Day 3.

More from Day 3:

2 - The first two first-to-10 super-tiebreaks of the 2023 Australian Open were completed on Day 3. No.13 seed and last year's runner-up Danielle Collins ended the day's action after 1 a.m. by triumphing in a high-quality 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-6[6] thriller over 2021 semifinalist Karolina Muchova. Collins had never previously played a third-set tiebreak at a Grand Slam, and erroneously celebrated victory on reaching 7 points in it (just as Kaia Kanepi and Zheng Qinwen had last year).

Collins, who needed 3 hours and 3 minutes to quell Anna Kalinskaya in the first round, was kept on court for another 2 hours and 55 minutes by as she pitted her ferocious power against the crafty Muchova's finesse and variety.

Earlier, Donna Vekic closed out 20-year-old qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-2, 2-6, 7-6[7] in a match that had been halted overnight with Vekic leading the super-tiebreak 5-1.

54 - Minutes needed for Varvara Gracheva to rout No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-1 in the first round, the biggest upset of the tournament so far. It was a maiden career Top 10 win for No.97-ranked Gracheva; the 22-year-old's previous best win by ranking was over No.26 Paula Badosa in the second round of the 2021 US Open.

11 - Set points needed by Nuria Parrizas Diaz to close out the first set against No.14 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia before going on to win the last first-round match to be completed 7-6(11), 6-2. Parrizas Diaz came from 5-3 down in the first set to force a tiebreak, which she led 6-1 before closing out. Haddad Maia did not reach set point.

At the age of 31, Parrizas Diaz sealed her first career Top 20 win over the Brazilian. Her previous best win by ranking had been over No.27 Sorana Cirstea in the first round of Madrid 2022.

100 - Career wins by Coco Gauff, who reached the milestone with a 6-3, 7-6(4) defeat of Emma Raducanu. The 18-year-old is the youngest player to collect 100 victories since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

150 - Career Grand Slam wins by Victoria Azarenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is the only former titlist remaining in the draw, and won the last 12 games in a row to rout Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0 in 57 minutes.

1 - Match point saved by Cristina Bucsa, who fended one off at 5-6 in the second-set tiebreak before upsetting Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-4. The Spanish qualifier, who made her Top 100 debut this week, notched her second career Top 50 win following her first-round defeat of Alizé Cornet in Lyon last year.

2 - Years since Andreescu lost from match point up. The last time was also in Australia, where she held two match points against Marie Bouzkova in the 2021 Phillip Island Trophy semifinals before falling 6-7(9), 6-2, 7-5.

0 - Number of Top 50 players that 18-year-old Diana Shnaider had played in her career before facing No.6 seed Maria Sakkari in the second round. No.106-ranked qualifier Shnaider, who is competing in her first tour-level main draw this week, fired 39 winners and led Sakkari by a set before falling 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

1 - Tour-level match this year between a player with double-handed strokes on both sides and a player with single-handed strokes on both sides. The former, Lucrezia Stefanini, won this rare matchup 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 over Tatjana Maria. The Italian qualifier was making her Grand Slam main draw debut, and the result was her third career Top 100 win.

Coincidentally, Stefanini's last tour-level match was also against a player with a single-handed backhand: Diane Parry, against whom she retired in last year's Monastir second round.

4 - Players booking their place the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, including two Ukrainians -- Anhelina Kalinina and Kateryna Baindl -- as well as Bucsa and China's Zhu Lin. All four defeated higher-ranked opponents to reach this milestone. Kalinina's 7-5, 6-4 upset of No.15 seed Petra Kvitova was her fifth Top 20 win, but first at a Slam; Zhu's 6-2, 6-2 upset of No.32 seed Jil Teichmann was her 11th Top 50 win, but first at a Slam. No.95-ranked Baindl advanced 6-1, 7-6(4) past No.94-ranked Caty McNally.

3 - Ukrainians in the third round. Marta Kostyuk joined Kalinina and Baindl after racing past wild card Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-1 in 56 minutes. The last time that three Ukrainians have featured in the last 64 of a major since the 2018 Australian Open, where a 15-year-old Kostyuk joined Elina Svitolina and Kateryna Volodko (née Bondarenko) at that stage.

19 - Winners struck by Magda Linette during her 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Mayar Sherif, including a remarkable reflexed pass that's in the running to be one of the shots of the tournament.

6 - Consecutive games won by No.17 seed Jelena Ostapenko to close out a 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-0 win over Anna Bondar. The third set was a contrast to the preceding two: Ostapenko won the first despite twice being down a break, and lost the second despite twice being up a break.

7 - First-round Australian Open losses for Sloane Stephens in 11 appearances. The 2013 semifinalist fell 7-6(2), 6-4 to Anastasia Potapova, adding to opening exits at the hands of Victoria Azarenka (2015), Wang Qiang (2016), Zhang Shuai (2018 and 2020) and Yulia Putintseva (2021).

3 - Years since Laura Siegemund's last Grand Slam main draw win. The German former No.27, on the comeback trail from knee surgery, defeated Lucia Bronzetti 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 to notch her first victory on the major stage since reaching the 2020 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

8 - Match winning streak for Hobart champion Lauren Davis, who completed her first-round win 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 over Danka Kovinic. Davis reversed her 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Kovinic a fortnight ago in the second round of Auckland.