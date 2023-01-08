2023's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2023: All this year's three-hour matches

Three tour-level matches exceeded three hours in length in the first week of 2023 - two of them won by Martina Trevisan at the United Cup.

01 /03
Martina Trevisan d. Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-5, United Cup SF (3:14). Trevisan's third Top 10 win, first Top 50 win on hard courts and second defeat of Sakkari in as many meetings spearheaded Italy's United Cup upset of Greece.

Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

02 /03
Paula Badosa d. Harriet Dart 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-1, United Cup group stage (3:04). Badosa missed two set points in the first set, but held off a Dart comeback in the second to score her first win in three meetings against the Briton.

Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

03 /03
Martina Trevisan d. Malene Helgo 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, United Cup group stage (3:02). The first of two three-hour victories for Trevisan at the United Cup was over No.321-ranked rookie Helgo, who had never played a Top 50 opponent before the competition.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

