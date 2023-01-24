Victoria Azarenka dropped just five games against Jessica Pegula to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is back in the semifinals after a 10-year gap after defeating No.3 seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1 in 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Azarenka will contest her first semifinal in Melbourne since her 2013 title run, her first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2020 US Open and her ninth overall. The result is her first Top 5 win at a major since defeating Maria Sharapova in the 2012 US Open semifinals.

Here are the key takeaways from Azarenka's victory.

Azarenka executed an aggressive game plan perfectly: Pegula's solidity and adaptability have stumped many players in terms of strategy. The World No.3 is deceptively powerful with her first strike, but also deceptively quick when counterpunching is required -- and has a rare knack for choosing the right shot to play in any situation. Azarenka was aware of what she was facing, though, saying beforehand:

"I will say she plays quite simple, which is I would say is a compliment. It's quite easy to be flashy. Not easy, but it's easier to just go overboard. But to have that consistency and simplicity..."

In response, Azarenka came up with a straightforward strategy herself: get Pegula on the move from side to side without letting up. The 33-year-old pummelled groundstrokes from side to side and was sharp in coming forward to finish points off with drive volleys. She actually tallied fewer clean winners, 17 to Pegula's 19, but the American was the one doing all the running: 22 sprints to Azarenka's 12 in the first set.

On the back foot, it was Pegula who seemed flummoxed tactically. Overpressing on her groundstrokes, she racked up 31 unforced errors to Azarenka's 20.

Azarenka's champion quality showed in her scoreboard management: Despite the scoreline, the flow of the match was far from straightforward for Azarenka. After she leapt out to a quick 3-0 lead, five of the next six games were tight deuce tussles as Pegula kept threatening to claw her way back.

Pegula fended off six points to fall behind a 4-0 double break, and twice saved double set point as she cut Azarenka's lead from 5-2 to 5-4. Two of those saves were with unreturned serves, and the next two with swashbuckling winners.

But with the set back on serve, Azarenka halted the momentum swing with some fine volleying on Pegula's serve, sealing her fifth set point as another forehand from her opponent went long.

After such a fiercely contested opening set, Azarenka went from strength to strength in the second as Pegula ran out of ideas.

Azarenka attributed her success to a shift in her mindset: The 2021 season saw Azarenka compile a 24-13 record, including fourth-round showings at two majors and several quality matches. But she did not reach a final, and ended the year ranked exactly where she began it at No.27.

"My tennis wasn't bad, but I wasn't really mentally there," Azarenka said in her on-court interview. "I played with a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety. It really was difficult to be brave and to make the right choices on court in important moments when you feel anxious and hesitant."

To this end, Azarenka devoted her off-season to pushing herself mentally.

"I worked a lot on my mindset, challenging myself on things I wouldn't do before. When you achieve great success, sometimes you become conservative and hesitant to try new things. I was like, you know what, I'll be open-minded, try new things, keep my head down and work."

That determination has paid off. Azarenka, who will face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four, is by far the most experienced player remaining in the field. It's at this stage of a major where that could prove the difference.