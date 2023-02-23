Former No.1 Serena Williams will be honored at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards for both her legendary on-court achievements as well as her impactful off-court legacy. The 23-time major champion will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb.25.

The Jackie Robinson Sports Award is presented to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics as well as their contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement. Previous recipients include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph and the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Serena Williams is the quintessential example of Black excellence,” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said. “From her record-breaking wins on the tennis court to her business acumen to her philanthropic endeavors, she has set the bar for athletes everywhere. We are proud to honor and celebrate her with this year’s Jackie Robinson Sports Award.”

Serena first ascended to WTA World No.1 as a 20-year-old in 2002 and went on to spend 319 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot, including a record-tying 186-consecutive week streak. She won 73 singles titles on the Hologic WTA Tour, including an Open Era record 23 major titles. Williams played her final match last fall at the 2022 US Open, closing the book on her historic 25-year career.

This year's NAACP Image Awards will be held in Pasadena, Calif. and hosted by Queen Latifah. It will be aired live on BET and simulcast across other networks.