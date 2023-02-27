Naomi Osaka ended February by giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she's been staying busy in her tennis training since announcing her pregnancy last month.

Last month, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she's expecting her first child later this year, and that she hopes to return to tennis with a new vigor in 2024.

Her commitment to that goal seemed all the more evident in a social media post that she shared on Monday.

Osaka announces pregnancy, plans to return in 2024

"Outside but barely," the former World No.1 joked underneath a carousel post of recent training videos.

The collection featured two video clips of her hitting on a tennis court, and a third of her doing a low-impact fitness routine on the beach.

Since announcing the impending addition to her family, Osaka has nonetheless stayed busy through a variety of off-court endeavors.

She was in the stands as a fan at Super Bowl LVII, and was one of many who raved about Rihanna's performance at halftime, and recently announced a new collaboration collection with American clothing retailer Victoria's Secret.

The former World No.1 last played at the Toray Pan Pacific Open last September. In announcing her pregnancy, the Japanese superstar wrote that she's using her time away from the game to learn and grow in various ways -- not the least of which is a renewed appreciation for her tennis career.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future; one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch some of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom.'"