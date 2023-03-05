The Sunshine Double kicks off next week in the California desert at the BNP Paribas Open, the second WTA 1000 of the season. Main-draw play begins on Wednesday, March 8.
Here's how the projected Top 16 seeds have fared so far this season:
No.1 Iga Swiatek
2023 Record: 12-3
2023 Best Results: Doha champion, Dubai finalist
Indian Wells Best Result: Champion (2022)
Notable stat: Last year, Swiatek became the youngest woman to complete the Sunshine Double and sweep Indian Wells and Miami. This year, she is bidding to become the first player since Martina Navratilova in 1990 and 1991 to successfully defend an Indian Wells title.
No.2 Aryna Sabalenka
2023 Record: 13-1
2023 Best Results: Australian Open champion, Adelaide 1 champion
Indian Wells Best Result: Round of 16 (2019)
Notable stat: After winning her first 13 matches of the season, the Australian Open champion comes into Indian Wells with the best winning percentage on tour this season (92.9%).
No.3 Jessica Pegula
2023 Record: 13-4
2023 Best Results: Australian Open quarterfinal, Dubai semifinal, Doha finalist
Indian Wells Best Result: Quarterfinal (2021)
Notable stat: In Dubai, Pegula became the first American woman to make the quarterfinals or better at five consecutive hard-court WTA 1000 events. She will look to extend that streak at Indian Wells. A pillar of consistency, Pegula has not lost before the quarterfinal stage of a regular season event since early August.
No.4 Ons Jabeur
2023 Record: 3-2
2023 Best Results: Adelaide 1 semifinalist
Indian Wells Best Result: Semifinal (2021)
Notable stat: Jabeur has not played a tournament since her second-round exit from the Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery.
No.5 Caroline Garcia
2023 Record: 15-5
2023 Best Results: Lyon final, Monterrey final (ongoing)
Indian Wells Best Result: Round of 16 (2015, 2017, 2018)
Notable stat: Current tour leader in aces (129), first-serves won (76.0%), and service points won (66.2%).
*Statistics subject to change pending Monterrey final.
No.6 Coco Gauff
2023 Record: 11-3
2023 Best Results: Auckland champion, Dubai semifinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Third Round (2021, 2022)
Notable stat: In Dubai, Gauff became the first player to make two different WTA 1000 semifinals (along with 2021 Rome) before turning 19.
No.7 Maria Sakkari
2023 Record: 11-5
2023 Best Results: Doha semifinal, Linz semifinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Finalist (2022)
Notable stat: Sakkari is ranked fifth on tour in second serves won (53.3%). Last season, she made two WTA 1000 finals at Indian Wells and Guadalajara.
No.8 Daria Kasatkina
2023 Record: 4-6
2023 Best Results: Adelaide 2 finalist
Indian Wells Best Result: Finalist (2018)
Notable stat: Recently split with coach Carlos Martinez. Had four match points on eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of Dubai.
No.9 Belinda Bencic
2023 Record: 15-3
2023 Best Results: Adelaide 2 champion, Abu Dhabi champion
Indian Wells Best Result: Semifinalist (2019)
Notable stat: Bencic has already won two titles in a single season for the first time since 2019. Since winning her first WTA title in 2014, Bencic has never won three titles in a single season, a milestone she's poised to hit this season.
No.10 Elena Rybakina
2023 Record: 10-4
2023 Best Results: Australian Open finalist
Indian Wells Best Result: Quarterfinalist (2022)
Notable stat: The reigning Wimbledon champion sits second behind Garcia in aces (116), first serves won (75.9%) and service games won. One of three players to rank in the Top 10 in both first and second serve won percentages this season.
No.11 Veronika Kudermetova
2023 Record: 9-5
2023 Best Results: Doha semifinal, Adelaide 2 semifinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Quarterfinal (2022)
Notable stat: Made seven semifinals last season to finish the year inside the Top 10 for the first time. Captured the first WTA 1000 doubles title of the season in Dubai with Liudmila Samsonova.
No.12 Liudmila Samsonova
2023 Record: 7-6
2023 Best Results: Abu Dhabi final
Indian Wells Best Result: Round of 16 (2022)
Notable stat: Had three championship points against Bencic in the Abu Dhabi final before losing 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4. The loss was Samsonova's first in a WTA final. She previously won her first three.
No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia
2023 Record: 9-5
2023 Best Results: Abu Dhabi semifinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Round of 16 (2021)
Notable stat: Already the highest-ranked player from Brazil since the introduction of WTA rankings, the 26-year-old is set to play just her fourth main draw at Indian Wells. This time last year she was ranked No.61.
No.14 Victoria Azarenka
2023 Record: 10-5
2023 Best Results: Australian Open semifinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Champion (2012, 2016)
Notable stat: The only multiple Indian Wells champion on tour, Azarenka made her third final in the California desert as recently as 2021. Her win over No.3 Pegula in the Australian Open quarterfinals was her first Top 5 win since 2021.
No.15 Petra Kvitova
2023 Record: 8-4
2023 Best Results: Adelaide 2 quarterfinal
Indian Wells Best Result: Quarterfinal (2013, 2016)
Notable stat: The Czech lefty is currently on a three-match win streak against Top 5 opposition with victories against Jabeur (2022 Cincinnati), Paula Badosa (2022 Ostrava) and Pegula (2023 United Cup).
No.16 Barbora Krejcikova
2023 Record: 11-4
2023 Best Results: Dubai champion
Indian Wells Best Result: Round of 16 (2021)
Notable stat: With her win in Dubai, Krejcikova has now won six titles since the start of 2020. Only Iga Swiatek (12) and Aryna Sabalenka (7) have won more during that span.