World No.1 Iga Swiatek dropped only five games all week in defending her Qatar TotalEnergies Open title, wrapping up the tournament with a straight-sets victory over No.2 seed Jessica Pegula.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek successfully defended her title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Saturday, sweeping past fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the Doha final.

No.1 seed Swiatek topped No.2 seed Pegula to capture her first Hologic WTA Tour title of the year, and the 12th title of her career overall. Swiatek dropped only five games all week en route to the title.

Fast facts: Swiatek had already lost to Pegula this year at United Cup, but the No.1 seed overwhelmingly avenged that defeat in the 1-hour and 9-minute Doha final. Swiatek now holds a 5-2 lead over Pegula in their head-to-head.

Doha: Defending champion Swiatek cruises to first title of the year

Swiatek becomes the first player to defend a Hologic WTA Tour singles title since she won her second straight Rome title in May of last year.

For the second year in a row, Doha is the site of Swiatek’s first title of the season. Last year, her Doha title run was the start of something big -- a 37-match winning streak, culminating in her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

Read more: Gauff, Pegula successfully defend Doha doubles title

Match moments: Swiatek used heavy replies off of the Pegula service to go up a break at both 2-0 and 4-2, but Pegula immediately broke back each time, forcing Swiatek into errors by using her exceptional speed to extend rallies.

Nevertheless, the top seed again attacked the Pegula delivery with more thunderous replies to break for a 5-3 lead. This time, Swiatek would not be pulled back level, as she powered to a love hold to take the one-set lead.

After a close opening set, Swiatek had things almost entirely her own way in the second set. Swiatek won 73 percent of points returning Pegula's second service in the match, leading to six service breaks on the day.

More to come….