Hungary's Dalma Galfi scored the best win of her career in Round 1 of the BNP Paribas Open by knocking out American Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Lucky loser, indeed. Hungary's Dalma Galfi scored the best win of her career on Stadium 1 at Indian Wells on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over 2021 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins.

After losing to Great Britain's Katie Swan in the final round of qualifying as the top seed, Galfi was a last-minute replacement for Germany's Tamara Korpatsch, who withdrew Wednesday morning due to illness. In her third career main-draw appearance at a WTA 1000 event, the 2015 junior US Open champion broke Collins' serve five times in 1 hour, 39 minutes for her second career win at this level.

Dalma Galfi makes the most of her second chance defeating Collins 6-4, 6-4 to collect a second career top 50 win.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/ebIGA0atIV — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 9, 2023

Turning point: Collins, from a set and a break down, won 13 straight points to lead 4-2 in the second set. But she failed to convert two points on serve for 5-2 before being broken, and wouldn't win another game.

The American hit 38 unforced errors in defeat to just eight winners as she struggled to adapt to the desert conditions; Galfi, conversely, hit 16 winners to 20 unforced in a more balanced performance.

What it means: The win over World No.31 Collins is Galfi's best-ever by ranking. Last month, she defeated then-No.43 Bernarda Pera at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for her first Top 50 win.

"It's not every day that you get a second chance after losing in qualifying, so I'm really grateful that I could be a lucky loser," Galfi said on-court afterwards. "I was like, 'I might as well use the chance to do something great against a great player,' and it worked.

"I tried to be there mentally from the first second. I had some ups and downs in the second [set] as well, but I'm happy I could get through those tough moments and that's what I'm the most happy about."

It's also Collins' earliest loss at Indian Wells since her tournament debut in 2017.

Galfi will be the next opponent for No.5 seed Caroline Garcia of France as she looks to reach Round 3 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time.