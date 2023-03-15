Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to defeat Coco Gauff and reach the final four at the BNP Paribas Open.

No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her spectacular start to the season by defeating No.6 seed Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday and becoming the first player into the 2023 BNP Paribas Open semifinals.

Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, improved her 2023 win-loss record to 16-1 with her 64-minute victory over Gauff, the last remaining American in the women’s singles draw in the Californian desert.

By the numbers: Both Sabalenka and Gauff were playing in their first Indian Wells quarterfinal, and it was World No.2 Sabalenka who handled the occasion more successfully. For the first time all season, Sabalenka made it through a match without facing a single break point.

Gauff had previously been a thorn in Sabalenka’s side, with the 19-year-old American coming out on top in three of their four prior meetings, including the last two.

This time around, though, Sabalenka triumphed, hitting 18 winners to Gauff's 12, while also firing 14 fewer unforced errors than Gauff. Sabalenka is now one victory away from tying Caroline Garcia for the most WTA main-draw match-wins this season, with 17.

Tale of the tape: Sabalenka broke Gauff in the first game of the match, kickstarted by a fiery forehand passing winner. Gauff saved the two further break points she faced in the first set -- including a set point at 5-3 -- but she was never able to even reach deuce in a Sabalenka service game as the No.2 seed collected the one-set lead.

Sabalenka started the second set with a break as well, slamming a sturdy service return to take that game at love. Sabalenka cruised home from there, winning all nine of her first-service points in the second set while also going 9-for-11 returning the Gauff second serve in that timeframe.

Next up: In Friday’s semifinals, Sabalenka will meet the winner of Wednesday’s evening quarterfinal between No.15 seed Petra Kvitova and No.7 seed Maria Sakkari, last year’s Indian Wells runner-up.

Kvitova leads Sabalenka 3-2 in their head-to-head, but they have not faced off in over a year, since Dubai last February. Sabalenka has a 4-3 edge over Sakkari in their rivalry, but Sakkari has won their last two meetings, in the WTA Finals group stages in both 2021 and 2022.

More to come....