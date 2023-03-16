INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- 2022 BNP Paribas Open finalist Maria Sakkari rallied from a set and a break down to defeat 15th seed Petra Kvitova 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and advance to her second straight semifinal in the California desert. Sakkari will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka on Friday for a spot in her third WTA 1000 final.

The victory was Sakkari's fourth consecutive three-set win in Indian Wells, with three of those wins coming from a set down. Sakkari is now the joint leader in three-set wins on tour this season, tying Anastasia Potapova with seven.

Playing in her first Indian Wells quarterfinal since 2016, Kvitova was strong out of the gates. Having come off a dramatic match-point saving win over No.3 Jessica Pegula a day earlier, Kvitova showed no signs of fatigue as she powered her forehand through the court to take the opening set 6-4. As Sakkari struggled to find her first serve - she served at just 35.7% in the opening set - Kvitova built a 5-2 lead and held off a late surge from the Greek to pocket the set.

3 - Maria Sakkari is the third player to reach the WTA semifinals in Indian Wells with three comeback wins en route to the SFs after Elena Dementieva in 2005 and Iga Swiatek in 2022. Roar.#TennisParadise | @BNPPARIBASOPEN @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/AvfEH3q517 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 16, 2023

Kvitova broke Sakkari immediately to start the second set but the World No.7 kept her composure and slowly turned the tables on Kvitova. The Czech generated five break points compared to Sakkari's two, but it was Sakkari who proved more clutch in the big points. Sakkari converted both break points she earned in the second set, including a break in the final game, coming back from 40-0 down to force a decider.

Comeback complete ✅@mariasakkari battles to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Kvitova & will meet Sabalenka in the semis!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/lAHWNSpCaw — wta (@WTA) March 16, 2023

In the final set, Sakkari went into lock-down mode. Having made 36 unforced errors across the first two sets, Sakkari made just six in the third set. As she pressured Kvitova from the baseline, the Czech struggled to maintain her consistency. After breaking for a 3-1 lead, Sakkari methodically closed out the match after 2 hours and 15 minutes. Sakkari finished the match with 21 winners to 39 unforced errors, while Kvitova fired 29 winners to 52 unforced errors, including 12 double-faults.

The victory improves Sakkari's head-to-head to 5-3 against Kvitova. Six of Sakkari's seven semifinal appearances at WTA 1000 events have now come on hard courts.

"She's one of the players that I respect the most. She's won so many titles, but above all, she's an amazing girl. She's a very good person."



-@mariasakkari on @Petra_Kvitova pic.twitter.com/Iew6GODyFg — wta (@WTA) March 16, 2023

Sakkari will now prepare to face No.2 Sabalenka, who advanced to her third semifinal of the season by losing just four games to Coco Gauff. Sabalenka owns a narrow 4-3 lead in the head-to-head but Sakkari has won their last two meetings. Both wins came at the last two editions of the WTA Finals.

Sakkari is bidding to become the first player to make back-to-back finals at Indian Wells since Maria Sharapova in 2013. Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who is set to play her quarterfinal on Thursday, can also match Sharapova's feat.

More to follow...