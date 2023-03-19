In a fun-filled two days in California, WTA and ATP alumni showed off their driving and putting skills at the world-renowned Indian Wells Country Club.

Former ATP and WTA stars swapped their racquets for clubs during the BNP Paribas Open earlier this week, uniting for the first combined Member Golf event on Sunday and Monday.

In a fun-filled two days in California, ATP and WTA alumni showed off their driving and putting skills at the world-renowned Indian Wells Country Club, sharing jokes as they made their way around the course.

Approximately 100 people attended Sunday, with 50 teeing it up on Monday. Alongside the golf, guests gathered at the Hyatt Regency and enjoyed a cocktail reception, while awards were distributed.

This is the fifth year that ATP members have gathered in Indian Wells for the event, but the first year that they have teamed up with the WTA.

At Sunday’s cocktail reception, WTA President Micky Lawler and ATP SVP of Player Relations Fernando Sanchez delivered opening remarks to the guests, who enjoyed reconnecting with their peers and sharing their valuable thoughts on how the tours can improve services to members and fans. ATP alumnus Tracy Delatte oversaw the announcement of golf pairings for the coming day.

Golf Results

Team Winner: Katrina Adams (captain), Laurie Warder, Ann Grossman, Ben Warder

Team Runner Up: Sashi Menon (captain), Dave Austin, Jim Walker

Gentlemen’s Lowest Individual Score: Scott Draper

Ladies’ Lowest Individual Score: Katrina Adams

Gentlemen’s Longest Drive: Scott Draper

Ladies’ Longest Drive: Tara Schnyder-Haygarth

Closest to the Pin: Laurie Warder, Brett Dickinson

Alumni ATP Player Advisory Council member Nico Pereira was present at both events and co-hosted the golf prize ceremony with Delatte. The BNP Paribas Open provided prizes to the successful golfers and also provided alumni members with complimentary tickets to the tournament.

“The ATP and WTA share a rich history and a commitment to promoting and growing the sport of tennis,” Sanchez said. “This combined event is a unique opportunity to celebrate our history and strengthen our relationship with the many players who have contributed to our success over the years.”

“We had a great experience,” Pereira said. “Adding the WTA to the event at Indian Wells was very gratifying. We believe moving forward, we will have a lot of success joining forces. The whole alumni group that participated and those that heard of it were very pleased with the addition.”

Said Scott Draper: “It's great to be back at Indian Wells for the first time since my playing days. It's a fantastic event and great to spend some time with friends enjoying the desert. It is an honor to win the Ken Flach award.”