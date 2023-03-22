World No.1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open ahead of her second round match with a rib injury. She'll also miss Poland's Billie Jean King Cup tie next month.

The World No.1 said in a statement Wednesday that she'd been managing the injury since winning the Qatar TotalEnergies Open last month. The top seed in Miami, Swiatek was expected to play American Claire Liu in the second round on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye.

"You know that in and after Doha I was struggling with a strong infection," Swiatek said. "I was allowed to play, but a strong episode of tough cough led to a rib injury. We were trying to handle it and continue to play as long as it was safe for me. We were analyzing the data in the last days and my doctor prepared my diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, I'm still feeling a lot of discomfort and pain and I can't compete."

After losing in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open to eventual champion Elena Rybakina, Swiatek hinted at her physical concerns in an Instagram post.

"I gave it all but Elena was a better player today," she wrote. "Unfortunately I'm feeling discomfort and pain in my ribs and it was challenging for me to compete at my highest level. Now, I just need to consult with my medical team and I will definitely use these next days to recover."

She said that the injury will also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan, to be played in Astana from April 14-15.

"I will keep you updated about where I play next, because it depends on my process of recovering and the recommendation of my medical team," she said. "I have the best team behind me, we only need some time to deal with the injury. It's a truly difficult call to not play in Miami and BJKC, but health is the most important.

"I'm grateful this is the first health issue in a long time and I was able to compete in perfect shape for so long, but that's sports, it happens sometimes, without our control. Time to accept it and get well as soon as possible."

Swiatek didn't lose a set en route to winning the title in Miami last year, when she successfully became the fifth woman to complete the Sunshine Double of winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back.

Swiatek will be replaced in the women's draw by lucky loser Julia Grabher.