Bianca Andreescu suffered a match-ending injury while trailing Ekaterina Alexandrova by a set in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open on Monday night.

No.18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals after former finalist Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire during the second set of their match on Monday nightt.

Andreescu appeared to injure her left leg during a point while she led 2-0 in the second set. Alexandrova had won the topsy-turvy first set in a commanding tiebreak. The final score is 7-6(0), 0-2, ret.

Alexandrova will play No.15 seed Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Kvitova booked her quarterfinal spot by grinding past surging qualifier Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 7-6(5) in just over two hours.

Kvitova overcomes Gracheva

Earlier, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova booked a spot in her fourth Miami Open quarterfinal with a challenging victory over Gracheva, who is having a breakthrough season and is ranked at a career-high No.54.

Kvitova had to stare down five break points in the opening set, but the former World No.2 swatted them all away while converting one of her two break points to steal the one-set lead.

Miami: Kvitova powers past Gracheva into quarterfinals

Gracheva, who reached her first WTA singles final a month ago in Austin, built a 5-2 advantage in the second set, but Kvitova pulled all the way back to line up a tiebreak.

Kvitova then saw a 5-1 lead in the breaker completely disappear, but she hit an ace and a forehand winner on the sideline on the last two points to close out the hard-fought win.

Kvitova is a win away from making the Miami Open semifinals for the first time in 13 main-draw appearances. She won her only contested match with Alexandrova in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open 6-1, 6-2.

More to come...