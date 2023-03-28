MIAMI -- Bianca Andreescu has provided an injury update after being forced to retire due to a left ankle injury in her fourth-round match at the Miami Open.

Facing Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday night, Andreescu made a move for a ball in the third game of the second set and subsequently collapsed to the court in agonizing pain. After being attended to by medical staff, Andreescu was wheeled off court in a wheelchair before heading to the hospital for tests.

"Woke up with a brace on my foot...anyone know what happened?" Andreescu wrote on Twitter. "On a serious note tho... that was the worst pain I've ever felt... praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn't go unnoticed."

The emotional scenes on court on Monday night were a heartbreaking end to a resurgent run from the 22-year-old Canadian in Miami. The former World No.4 and 2021 Miami finalist defeated Emma Raducanu, No.7 Maria Sakkari, and Sofia Kenin to advance to her first WTA 1000 Round of 16 of the season.