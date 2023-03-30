The Credit One Charleston Open kicks off the clay season on the Hologic WTA Tour. With a loaded field that includes two of the hottest players of the season, here's what you need to know.

The Hologic WTA Tour kicks off the clay season next week at the Credit One Charleston Open. Led by Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and top-ranked American Jessica Pegula, Charleston features a strong field that includes five of the tour's Top 10 and four Grand Slam champions.

Here's what you need to know about one of the perenially favorite stops on tour:

When does the tournament start?

The Credit One Charleston Open is a WTA 500 event held at the newly-renovated Credit One Stadium at the Live to Play Daniel Island tennis center. Played on outdoor green clay (Har-Tru), Charleston represents the tour's transition from the spring hard-court season to the clay season. It is the only Hologic WTA Tour tournament in America played on clay.

The tournament features a 56-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The Dunlop Grand Prix Regular Duty ball will be used.

Main draw competition kicks off on Monday, April 3. The tournament features day and night sessions, with play kicking off at 10:00 from Monday to Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. through the end of the event. Night sessions begin at 7:00 p.m.

When are the finals?

The singles final will be played on Sunday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The doubles final will be played before the singles final at 11:00 a.m.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Belinda Bencic captured her sixth WTA title and first on clay, coming back to defeat Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

Champions Corner: Bencic gets back on track in Charleston

In doubles, Magda Linette and Andreja Klepac defeated the veteran duo of Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza, winning 6-2, 4-6, [10-7].

Champion's Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Charleston 2022

Who are the top seeds?

Charleston features a strong field this year, including five of the Hologic WTA Tour Top 10 and four Grand Slam champions. In addition, the tournament marks former World No.2 Elina Svitolina's return. The Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter Skai Monfils in October.

Svitolina to return to tennis in Charleston

Top 8 seeds:

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Jessica Pegula

3. Ons Jabeur

4. Daria Kasatkina

5. Belinda Bencic

6. Veronika Kudermetova

7. Victoria Azarenka

8. Ekaterina Alexandrova

Other notable entrants: Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette, former champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens, former No.2 Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins, Jil Teichmann, Linda Fruhvirtova, Leylah Fernandez, and Sofia Kenin.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will be conducted onsite on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 p.m.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First Round: 1 point/$3,740

Second Round: 30 points/$5,120

Round of 16: 55 points/$9,340

Quarterfinals: 100 points/$18,200

Semifinal: 185 points/$37,330

Final: 305 points/$74,155

Champion: 470 points/$120,150

What other events are being played this week?

The Copa Colsanitas presented by Zurich is a WTA 250 tournament hosted in Bogota, Colombia. It begins on Monday, April 3. Elise Mertens and defending champion Tatjana Maria are the top seeds.