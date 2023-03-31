It will be a battle of Wimbledon champions on Saturday at the Miami Open, where Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova will play for the title.

MIAMI -- The Miami Open final is set for Saturday, and it features two Wimbledon champions duking it out for a WTA 1000 title. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is bidding to join the exclusive club of players who have swept the Sunshine Double. Petra Kvitova is eyeing her 30th career trophy and her biggest since 2018.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday:

When is the women's singles final?

The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m.

The women's doubles final will be played on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m., after the men's singles final.

What are the points and prize-money at stake?

Miami is a WTA 1000-level tournament. By making the final, Rybakina and Kvitova have guaranteed themselves $662,360 in prize-money and 650 ranking points.

Saturday's winner will take home a prize-money check of $1,262,220 and 1,000 ranking points.

6 - Elena Rybakina is the 6th player to appear in the final at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami in a year after Seles (1991), Graf (1994), Davenport (2000), Hingis (2000) and Sharapova (2012). Collecting.#MiamiOpen | @WTA @WTA_insider @MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/7HFgCG9P6k — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 31, 2023

How did Rybakina and Kvitova get here?

Both Rybakina and Kvitova have had strong runs through the Sunshine Swing. After winning her first title of the season at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells two weeks ago, Rybakina needed back-to-back three-set wins to get through her first two matches in Miami. That includes a match-point-saving effort to defeat former No.2 Paula Badosa 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the third round.

Since then, Rybakina has been untouchable. The reigning Wimbledon champion has not lost a set since, earning wins over Elise Mertens, Martina Trevisan and No.3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Kvitova has backed up her quarterfinal showing at Indian Wells with a run to her first Miami final. It's a remarkable effort for the 33-year-old Czech, who is playing her 15th main draw in Miami.

Kvitova has lost just one set en route to the Miami final, with wins against Linda Noskova, Donna Vekic, Varvara Gracheva, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals.

What milestones are at stake on Saturday?

Rybakina is bidding to become the fifth woman to sweep Indian Wells and Miami in a single season to complete the Sunshine Double. It is a feat that World No.1 Iga Swiatek also accomplished last season.

Rybakina is currently riding a 13-match win streak. Her last loss came to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Abu Dhabi quarterfinals in February. A win would extend her tour-leading win tally to 22-4. Miami would be her fifth career title and second of the season.

With 212 aces this season, Rybakina is the leader on the Hologic WTA Tour. She has hit 10 or more aces in five consecutive matches in Miami. The last woman to hit 10 or more aces in five straight matches in a single tournament was Serena Williams in 2015.

3 - Petra Kvitova is the third player to reach the final at the Miami Open after turning 33, following Chris Evert (1988 and 1989) and Serena Williams (2015). Longevity.#MiamiOpen | @WTA @WTA_insider @MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/7U0IDiOfDs — OptaAce (@OptaAce) March 31, 2023

While Rybakina is going for her fifth career title, Kvitova is bidding to notch her 30th. The Czech is into her first WTA 1000 final since 2022 Cincinnati and is looking to win her biggest title since 2018 Madrid. A win would boost her back into the Top 10 for the first time since September of 2021. She would also become the second oldest Miami champion since Serena Williams in 2015 and the second-oldest champion ever behind Williams in 2015.

How do they stack up?

Rybakina and Kvitova have split their two previous meetings. Rybakina won their first meeting last fall on the indoor courts at Ostrava, 7-6(5), 6-4. Kvitova won their last meeting, which came in January on the quick courts of Adelaide, 6-3, 7-5.

What are they saying?

Rybakina: I didn't expect to be in the final. I knew that it's gonna be very tough from the beginning, from the first match. And it was, actually. First two matches were really tough.

"So, yeah, I didn't expect at all. I was just trying to play match at a time and focus and push myself and fight till the end, so even when I was down, I was still trying to find a way. Successful for now."

Kvitova: "To be honest with you, I injured myself in Dubai. So I had a great week off before Indian Wells taking care of my leg. I actually started to play in Indian Wells, so yeah, was a good preparation. But I think maybe on the other hand, because I had it off, I had the desire to play and be happy to be on the court and play well.

"So, I mean, with me, you never know."

Rybakina: "It's really difficult, and because of different conditions in these two weeks by the matches you could see that it's much more difficult for me here than even in Indian Wells. For now, it's just the finals, still close but at the same time far. The Sunshine Double, I try my best and hopefully I can make it."